HARDCOVER FICTION
1. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens, Putnam
2. All Adults Here, Emma Straub, Riverhead Books
3. The Book of Longings, Sue Monk Kidd, Viking
4. American Dirt, Jeanine Cummins, Flatiron Books
5. Camino Winds, John Grisham, Doubleday
6. Rodham, Curtis Sittenfeld, Random House
7. The Dutch House, Ann Patchett, Harper
8. The Glass Hotel, Emily St. John Mandel, Knopf
9. Fair Warning, Michael Connelly, Little Brown
10. Big Summer, Jennifer Weiner, Atria
11. Writers & Lovers, Lily King, Grove Press
12. If It Bleeds, Stephen King, Scribner
13. The Jane Austen Society, Natalie Jenner, St. Martin's
14. The Last Trial, Scott Turow, Grand Central
15. The Giver of Stars, Jojo Moyes, Pamela Dorman Books
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. Untamed, Glennon Doyle, The Dial Press
2. The Splendid and the Vile, Erik Larson, Crown
3. How to Be an Antiracist, Ibram X. Kendi, One World
4. Me and White Supremacy, Layla Saad, Sourcebooks
5. Dirt, Bill Buford, Knopf
6. What It's Like to Be a Bird, David Allen Sibley, Knopf
7. Breath: The New Science of a Lost Art, James Nestor, Riverhead Books
8. Educated (An Indies Introduce Title), Tara Westover, Random House
9. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
10. Between the World and Me, Ta-Nehisi Coates, One World
11. Talking to Strangers, Malcolm Gladwell, Little Brown
12. Becoming, Michelle Obama, Crown
13. Hollywood Park: A Memoir, Mikel Jollett, Celadon Books
14. Hidden Valley Road, Robert Kolker, Doubleday
15. Pelosi, Molly Ball, Holt
TRADE PAPERBACK FICTION
1. Normal People, Sally Rooney, Hogarth
2. Little Fires Everywhere, Celeste Ng, Penguin
3. The Overstory, Richard Powers, Norton
4. Circe, Madeline Miller, Back Bay
5. City of Girls, Elizabeth Gilbert, Riverhead Books
6. Beach Read, Emily Henry, Berkley
7. A Gentleman in Moscow, Amor Towles, Penguin
8. Daisy Jones & The Six, Taylor Jenkins Reid, Ballantine
9. Disappearing Earth, Julia Phillips, Vintage
10. The Tattooist of Auschwitz, Heather Morris, Harper
11. Conversations with Friends, Sally Rooney, Hogarth
12. The Island of Sea Women, Lisa See, Scribner
13. The Woman in the Window, A.J. Finn, Morrow
14. This Tender Land, William Kent Krueger, Atria
15. The River, Peter Heller, Vintage
TRADE PAPERBACK NONFICTION
1. White Fragility, Robin DiAngelo, Beacon Press
2. Say Nothing, Patrick Radden Keefe, Anchor
3. The Great Influenza, John M. Barry, Penguin
4. Braiding Sweetgrass, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions
5. A Woman of No Importance, Sonia Purnell, Penguin
6. The New Jim Crow: Mass Incarceration in the Age of Colorblindness, Michelle Alexander, New Press
7. So You Want to Talk About Race, Ijeoma Oluo, Seal Press
8. Sapiens, Yuval Noah Harari, Harper Perennial
9. Wow, No Thank You, Samantha Irby, Vintage
10. Just Mercy, Bryan Stevenson, One World
11. When Things Fall Apart, Pema Chödrön, Shambhala
12. HBR's 10 Must Reads on Mental Toughness, Harvard Business Review Press
13. Born a Crime, Trevor Noah, One World
14. Stamped from the Beginning: The Definitive History of Racist Ideas in America, Ibram X. Kendi, Bold Type Books
15. The Body Keeps the Score, Bessel van der Kolk, Penguin
MASS MARKET
1. Camino Island, John Grisham, Dell
2. Dune, Frank Herbert, Ace
3. The Reckoning, John Grisham, Dell
4. The Couple Next Door, Shari Lapena, Penguin
5. 1984, George Orwell, Signet
6. Little Fires Everywhere, Celeste Ng, Penguin
7. Celtic Empire, Clive Cussler, Dirk Cussler, Putnam
8. The Flight Attendant, Chris Bohjalian, Vintage
9. Long Road to Mercy, David Baldacci, Grand Central
10. True Believer, Jack Carr, Pocket
EARLY & MIDDLE GRADE READERS
1. The One and Only Bob, Katherine Applegate, Patricia Castelao (Illus.), Harper
2. This Book Is Anti-Racist: 20 Lessons on How to Wake Up, Take Action, and Do the Work, Tiffany Jewell, Aurelia Durand (Illus.), Frances Lincoln Children's Books
3. New Kid, Jerry Craft, Harper
4. Guts, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
5. When Stars Are Scattered, Victoria Jamieson, Omar Mohamed, Dial Books
6. The One and Only Ivan, Katherine Applegate, Patricia Castelao (Illus.), Harper
7. We Dream of Space, Erin Entrada Kelly, Greenwillow Books
8. The Tale of Despereaux, Kate DiCamillo, Timothy Basil Ering (Illus.), Candlewick
9. Sisters, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
10. The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane, Kate DiCamillo, Bagram Ibatoulline (Illus.), Candlewick
11. Drama, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
12. Song for a Whale, Lynne Kelly, Yearling
13. Stepping Stones, Lucy Knisley, Random House Graphic
14. The List of Things That Will Not Change, Rebecca Stead, Wendy Lamb Books
15. City Spies, James Ponti, Aladdin
YOUNG ADULT
1. Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You, Jason Reynolds, Ibram X. Kendi, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
2. Clap When You Land, Elizabeth Acevedo, Quill Tree Books
3. The Book Thief, Markus Zusak, Knopf Books for Young Readers
4. The Poet X, Elizabeth Acevedo, Quill Tree Books
5. The Hate U Give, Angie Thomas, Balzer + Bray
6. One of Us Is Lying, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press
7. Parachutes, Kelly Yang, Katherine Tegen Books
8. Dragon Hoops, Gene Luen Yang, First Second
9. American Royals, Katharine McGee, Ember
10. One of Us Is Next, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press
11. The Fountains of Silence, Ruta Sepetys, Philomel Books
12. We Were Liars, E. Lockhart, Ember
13. Turtles All the Way Down, John Green, Penguin
14. Lovely War, Julie Berry, Penguin
15. The Outsiders, S.E. Hinton, Puffin
CHILDREN'S ILLUSTRATED
1. Oh, the Places You'll Go!, Dr. Seuss, Random House
2. Goodnight Moon, Margaret Wise Brown, Clement Hurd (Illus.), Harper
3. The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Eric Carle, Putnam
4. Dragons Love Tacos, Adam Rubin, Daniel Salmieri (Illus.), Dial
5. Where the Wild Things Are, Maurice Sendak, Harper
6. Blueberries for Sal, Robert McCloskey, Puffin
7. Brown Bear, Brown Bear, What Do You See?, Bill Martin, Eric Carle (Illus.), Henry Holt and Co. (BYR)
8. The Undefeated, Kwame Alexander, Kadir Nelson (Illus.), Versify
9. Little Blue Truck, Alice Schertle, Jill McElmurry (Illus.), HMH Books for Young Readers
10. Pat the Bunny, Dorothy Kunhardt, Golden Books
11. Good Night, Gorilla, Peggy Rathmann, Putnam
12. The Day the Crayons Quit, Drew Daywalt, Oliver Jeffers (Illus.), Philomel
13. Moo, Baa, La La La!, Sandra Boynton, S&S
14. The Gruffalo, Julia Donaldson, Puffin
15. The Going to Bed Book, Sandra Boynton, Little Simon
CHILDREN'S SERIES
1. The Hunger Games (hardcover and paperback), Suzanne Collins, Scholastic
2. Harry Potter (hardcover and paperback), J.K. Rowling, Scholastic/Arthur A. Levine Books
3. Wings of Fire (hardcover and paperback), Tui T. Sutherland, Scholastic
4. Dog Man (hardcover), Dav Pilkey, Graphix
5. Magic Tree House (hardcover and paperback), Mary Pope Osborne, Sal Murdocca (Illus.), Random House
6. Diary of a Wimpy Kid (hardcover), Jeff Kinney, Amulet
7. The Bad Guys (hardcover and paperback), Aaron Blabey, Scholastic
8. Elephant & Piggie (hardcover), Mo Willems, Hyperion
9. The Princess in Black (hardcover and paperback), Shannon Hale, Dean Hale, Candlewick
10. I Survived (paperback), Lauren Tarshis, Scholastic