I recently warned you about how highly processed foods up the risk for colon cancer, heart woes and emotional upset. Well, add one more health risk to the list: cognitive decline.
A study in JAMA Neurology found that ultraprocessed foods, such as white bread, candy bars, cookies, frozen meals and soda, are major brain-dimmers if they make up more than 20% of your daily calories. Middle-aged folks who ate that amount of UPFs showed a 28% faster rate of cognitive decline over eight years and a 25% faster rate of decline in executive function (decision making, etc.).
If you eat 2,400 calories a day, then you’re at increased risk if 480 calories come from ultraprocessed foods. That would be, say, a 12-ounce can of Coke (150 calories) and a hot ‘n’ spicy McChicken (380 calories) or four Oreos (204 calories) and a tall pumpkin spice latte (300 calories) — and that’s just a tiny part of what many folks get in a day from ultraprocessed foods. In fact, in the U.S., 58% of daily calories come from ultraprocessed foods.
If everyone doesn’t wise up, the predictions that 10.5 million Americans will have dementia by 2050 — and millions more will deal with cognition problems — will come true. So, start today (especially important before you sense problems) to clear ultraprocessed foods out of your diet. Go for seven-plus servings a day of fruits and vegetables, only 100% whole grains, no red or processed meats, and lots of salmon and black coffee or tea.
Health pioneer Michael Roizen, M.D., is chief wellness officer emeritus at the Cleveland Clinic and author of four No. 1 New York Times bestsellers. His next book is “The Great Age Reboot: Cracking the Longevity Code for a Younger Tomorrow.” Do you have a topic Dr. Mike should cover in a future column? If so, please email questions@GreatAgeReboot.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.