I recently warned you about how highly processed foods up the risk for colon cancer, heart woes and emotional upset. Well, add one more health risk to the list: cognitive decline.

A study in JAMA Neurology found that ultraprocessed foods, such as white bread, candy bars, cookies, frozen meals and soda, are major brain-dimmers if they make up more than 20% of your daily calories. Middle-aged folks who ate that amount of UPFs showed a 28% faster rate of cognitive decline over eight years and a 25% faster rate of decline in executive function (decision making, etc.).

Health pioneer Michael Roizen, M.D., is chief wellness officer emeritus at the Cleveland Clinic and author of four No. 1 New York Times bestsellers. His next book is “The Great Age Reboot: Cracking the Longevity Code for a Younger Tomorrow.” Do you have a topic Dr. Mike should cover in a future column? If so, please email questions@GreatAgeReboot.com.

