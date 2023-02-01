Quarterback Tom Brady may be the GOAT, but he also wins a prize for being NEAT (nutritionally excellent at all times). His daily diet includes a morning smoothie with lots of fruit, nuts and seeds, a lunch loaded with vegetables and a piece of fish, and a vegetable-centered dinner. Snacks during the day might include grapes, bananas, apples, guacamole and raw veggies.

He’s easily getting what the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says are the essential five servings a day of fruits and veggies — and I bet he’s even topping my recommendation of nine servings.

