At the end of 2019, a novel coronavirus was identified as the cause of a cluster of pneumonia cases in Wuhan, a city in the Hubei Province of China.
It rapidly spread, resulting in an epidemic throughout the country, with sporadic cases reported globally. In February, the World Health Organization designated the disease COVID-19, which stands for coronavirus disease 2019.
The news regarding coronavirus continues to evolve, so I thought it would be a good idea to address some commonly asked questions:
How is the virus spread?
The coronavirus spreads from person to person in close proximity, similar to other respiratory illnesses, such as the flu. Droplets of bodily fluids, such as saliva or mucus, from an infected person are dispersed in the air or on surfaces by coughing or sneezing. These droplets can come into direct contact with other people or can infect those who pick them up by touching infected surfaces and then their face.
Coughs and sneezes can travel several feet and stay suspended in the air for up to 10 minutes.
What symptoms does one typically get from COVID-19?
There are six kinds of coronavirus that we know about. Two of them, SARS and MERS, have a high mortality rate, but there are four other coronaviruses that cause about a quarter of all the common colds.
COVID-19 has different symptoms than the common cold because it attaches deep in your lungs. So, you don’t get runny nose as much as you get fevers and cough.
Ultimately, if it keeps progressing, you will get pneumonia, and that’s what kills a lot of people in the final stage.
How deadly is this virus compared with the flu?
The mortality rate of seasonal flu is about 0.1%. The new coronavirus is at 2.3% according to a recent study published from China. To put this into perspective, every year, approximately 56,000 people die from the flu. If COVID-19 infected the same number of people, then 1.12 million people would die. What is worrisome about the high transmission of COVID-19 and the 2.3% mortality rate is the similarity to the Spanish flu of 1918.
What is the big deal about the Spanish flu of 1918, and how can we put this into modern context?
The Spanish flu pandemic of 1918, the deadliest in history, infected an estimated 500 million people worldwide — about one-third of the planet’s population at that time — and killed an estimated 20 to 50 million victims, including 675,000 Americans. The mortality rate of the Spanish flu was 2.5%, which is similar to the mortality rate of COVID-19.
If the 1918 flu came back today, it wouldn’t be as deadly because in 1918, we didn’t have antibiotics to treat secondary bacterial pneumonia, mechanical ventilators to use or steroids that reduce lung inflammation. We have a lot of tools in modern medical care that weren’t available in 1918. What’s disturbing about the events in China is that people are going to hospitals, and they are getting antibiotics, Tamiflu, steroids and being put on ventilators. Yet, here continues to be a mortality rate of around 2.3%. This is why COVID-19 is worrisome.
How does COVID-19 compare with severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) and Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS)?
SARS, which began in 2002, was not nearly as transmissible as the new coronavirus. SARS had 8,000 cases in more than a year. Right now, in two months, we have almost 10 times as many cases as SARS. But the SARS mortality was 9% to 10%, and the MERS about 36%.
Usually, the more transmissible the virus, the less the mortality. So, the coronavirus is more transmissible and has a lower mortality rate compared to SARS and MERS.
Who is at the greatest risk?
The elderly — those with chronic lung disease, congestive heart failure, diabetes and obesity — will be at a higher risk for infection and even death.
How worried should tri-state residents be?
As of today, the risk is relatively low. But local public health officials have taken the virus seriously enough to prepare for a pandemic.
Is the seasonal flu a bigger concern?
We are in the middle of an influenza outbreak, which is having its second wave. There are more children dying of flu this year than in the last decade or more. Now, there is a second wave of H1N1 flu, which is particularly serious in children.
Locally, the seasonal flu is a bigger concern — for now.
How can you protect yourself against both flu and coronavirus?
Common sense is the answer. Wash your hands frequently. Stay away from crowded places where people are coughing and sneezing. These two basic principles will be your best protection.
Where did COVID-19 originated?
The original cases, reported on Dec. 31, were epidemiologically linked to a specific Wuhan fish market. However, after tracing the evolution of the virus, the origins appear to be similar to the SARS virus. SARS originated from bats.
How bad is this going to get?
We will know more in the next month as to how the virus will spread.
As the weather gets warmer, it is conceivable that the dynamics of the virus will shift. It won’t completely disappear, but it might begin to slow down. However, it also might return in the fall and winter with more potency, similar to the Spanish flu of 1918.
How close are we to a vaccine?
From today, the earliest a vaccine could come to market after passing safety and efficacy trials would be one year. The solution to the containment of the outbreak will not be a vaccine. A vaccine will be important if this goes away, then comes back next season.
Do masks protect against the virus?
A mask is more appropriate for someone who is infected, with the goal to prevent them from infecting others, than it is in protecting you against infection. Most masks that you buy in a drug store have significant leakage that offers little protection.
Currently, in the United States, there is no reason to wear a mask.