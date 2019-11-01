SPECIAL AUDIENCE

Today

Southwest Health Blood Drive, 7 a.m., Southwest Health EMS Station, 1350 E. Side Street, Platteville, Wis., conference room. Takes place from 7 to 11 a.m. and 3 to 6 p.m. To schedule an appointment, visit www.bloodcenterimpact.org. For more information, call Caitlin Droessler, 608-342-5074.

Church Women United World Community Day, 9:30 a.m., Rockdale United Methodist Church, 1500 Old Mill Road. Loras College Peace Institute for high school students and how to create peace in our lives. Speaker: Stacia McDermott, co-director.

Senior Citizen Activities, Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road. 10-11 a.m. senior fitness exercise class; 11:30 a.m. lunch.

Meet & Greet Singles 50+, 5 p.m., Shot Tower Inn, 390 Locust St. Come for friends, food and/or cards. Details: Carol, 563-599-2957.

Saturday

Loras College Rake-A-Thon, 9 a.m., 1450 Alta Vista St. For a freewill donation, members of the Dubuque community can have their lawn raked courtesy of the Loras College Dance Marathon. Email dance.marathon@loras.edu to sign up.

Center Grove United Methodist Church Annual Fall Auction and Lunch, 5 p.m., 3140 Brunskill Road. Lunch begins at 5 and live auction begins at 6. Crafts, baked goods, candies, jams, meat and more. Handicap-accessible.

PERFORMING ARTS

Today

Music at your Library: Gaines and Wagoner, 5:30 p.m., Carnegie-Stout Public Library, 360 W. 11th St.

Ron Lubbers, 6 p.m., Timmerman’s Supper Club, 7777 Timmerman Drive, East Dubuque, Ill.

Drew Hurn, 7 p.m., Stone Cliff Winery, 600 Star Brewery Drive, suite 100.

Wayne Cook and Boots Hefel Band, 7 p.m., Dubuque Driving Range, 10740 U.S. 52.

Katie Sullivan, 7 p.m., Frank O’Dowd’s Irish Pub, 9853 U.S. 20, Galena, Ill.

HTMF (Hoffmann, Troy, Marceau, Flowers), 8 p.m., Days Inn Dubuque, 1111 Dodge St., Spirits Bar & Grill.

Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 9 p.m., Odd Fellows, 481 Locust St.

Saturday

“Wanderlust: The Desire to Travel,” 3 p.m., University of Dubuque, 2000 University Ave., Heritage Center, John and Alice Butler Hall.

Johnnie Walker, 4 p.m., Son Chasers Social Club, 218 E. Amelia St., Cassville, Wis.

Friends of the Mining & Rollo Jamison Museums Women’s Suffrage Centenary Program, 4 p.m., 405 E. Main St., Platteville, Wis. Special program honoring the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage. Heavy hors d’oeuvres, beverages and live music. Free, members only event. To join, visit mining.jamison.museum/membership.

Jordan Danielson, 7 p.m., Mac’s Wine Cellar, 144 S. Main St., Maquoketa, Iowa.

A Few Blind Mice, 7 p.m., Dimensional Brewing Co., 67 Main St.

Tony Walker, 7 p.m., Stone Cliff Winery, 600 Star Brewery Drive, suite 100.

Katie Sullivan, 7 p.m., Frank O’Dowd’s Irish Pub, 9853 U.S. 20, Galena, Ill.

Dubuque Symphony Orchestra Presents “Mozart to Mendelssohn,” 7:30 p.m., Five Flags Theater, 405 Main St. Violin virtuoso Grace Clifford is featured in Mendelssohn’s violin concerto in E minor.

Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 8 p.m., The Dungeon, 302 Locust St.

Cool Acoustic Tunes, 9 p.m., Dog House Lounge, 1646 Asbury Road.

LITERARY ARTS

Saturday

Take Away Hunger Used Book Sale, 8 a.m.-6 p.m., St. Anthony Catholic Church, 1870 Saint Ambrose St.

COMMUNITY GROUPS

Today

Take Off Pounds Sensibly No. 1024, Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 1755 Delhi St. 7:45 a.m. weigh-in; 9 a.m. meeting. Details 563-588-1546.

Alcoholics Anonymous Living Sober Group, 9 a.m., Dubuque AA, 1646 Asbury Road. Details: 563-557-9196.

Al-Anon, 6:30 p.m., Dubuque Area Intergroup, 1670 Asbury Road. Details: 563-590-0232.

Reformers Unanimous: Addiction Recovery, 7 p.m., Bible Baptist Church, 940 Walker St.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Vision for Hope Group, 7 p.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, sixth floor. Details: 563-557-9196.

Saturday

Alcoholics Anonymous, 9 a.m., Attitude Adjustment Group, 1166 Main St., lower level. Details: 563-557-9196.

Alcoholics Anonymous, 9 a.m., Westside Club Room, 1646 Asbury Road, suite 7. Just the first 164 Pages Group.

Alcoholic Anonymous: The Something New Group, 9 a.m., Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2155 University Ave. Meeting is based on “As Bill Sees It” and the “AA 12 and 12.” Details: 563-663-3631.

Al-Anon Saturday Morning AFG, 9 a.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, conference room 1B.

AA Women’s Group, 10:30 a.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, room 1A.

Debtors Anonymous, MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, room 1H. Money and debt meeting from 10:30-11:30 a.m., with quiet time for working on numbers from 11:30 a.m. to noon. Details: debtorsanonymous.org.

FOOD & DRINK

Today

Campout with Tri-State Sams, Sunshine Family Restaurant, 401 Central Ave. Details: 563-580-5899.

PURSUITS & HOBBIES

Saturday

Nerf Capture the Flag, 5 p.m., Carnegie-Stout Public Library, 360 W. 11th St. Arrive before the library doors lock at 5. For those 18 and older.

