This is the fourth in a series of Go Wild! articles to assist native plant selection for yards in the tri-states. Master Gardeners from the Dubuque County ISU Extension and Outreach Office share lessons learned from their experience growing native plants.
I value the wild spaces of native prairie plants planted by the previous homeowners where my children explore and watch flowers bloom, bumblebees create their summertime chorus and monarchs rapidly progress through their life stages.
I value the vegetable garden that nourishes my family. But I also value a patch of sunny grass where my children play, chase bunnies and have picnics.
TRADITIONAL LAWNS IN A WILD LANDSCAPE
Lawns have value in home landscapes whether for functional use or nostalgia.
We can make simple changes to our home landscapes to make them wilder and friendlier to all inhabitants, including humans and our precious pets.
NOT ALL LAWN IS NECESSARY
Reduce the area of turf grass and replace with low maintenance native perennial plantings. This reduces your long-term work and energy by reducing mowing, watering and other inputs. Search online for Dubuque County’s “Mowing to Monarchs” program and review the list of native plants that work well in home gardens, many of which can be found in local garden centers.
Native plants will have the common and Latin names on the label. Man-made cultivars/hybrids will have names with quotation marks or copyright symbols; they do not provide the same ecosystem benefits.
SIMPLE CHANGES FOR A HEALTHY LAWN
Maintaining large areas of lawn not only creates an ecological desert to many of our native insects and animals, but the grueling maintenance can be time consuming, is expensive and uses large quantities of fossil fuels and chemicals.
Consider how we poison the soil, air and waterways on which all life depends. Adjusting lawn maintenance in these few simple ways makes our yards healthier for everyone.
Mowing grass at a height of three to four inches is optimal for the health of common lawn grasses. Mowing high keeps the grass healthier, allows many weeds to be shaded out and can reduce the number of additional inputs such as water and pesticides. Check your mower height; raise the deck up all the way.
Rather than adding chemical fertilizers to your lawn for added nitrogen, first mulch and leave grass clippings to decompose. Decomposing grass clippings provide nitrogen back to your growing grass.
If you must fertilize, consider a fertilizer born from recently living organisms such as compost or organic fertilizer rather than a chemical one born from fossil fuels. Local compost can be inexpensive or free from local municipalities and is an excellent way to give your lawn that green boost to the envy of your neighbors.
WHAT ABOUT SPRAYING BAD BUGS?
One of the biggest mental barriers to overcome in a wild landscape could be that bugs are bad. I assure you, not all bugs are bad.
The wolf spiders in your garden are predators who eat garden pests and are evidence of a healthy soil food web; bees pollinate food crops, native plants and your grandmother’s petunias; mosquitoes provide food for the acrobatic native bats who marvel us with air shows at dusk.
TARGET MOSQUITO HABITAT FOR CONTROL
Adjust gutter slope and yard grading to reduce areas of unwanted standing water. Replace water at least every five days in birdbaths or similar features. Place mosquito dunks in larger bodies of standing water, such as rain barrels, to prevent new mosquitos from emerging.
This product, readily available at local garden centers, contains a naturally occurring bacterium, Bacillus thuringiensis ssp. israeliensis, which kills mosquito larvae and a few related insect larvae if present in the water. This targeted approach to mosquito larval habitat is a great alternative to broad spraying of chemical pesticides that may harm countless native insects, animals and people.
GO WILD
Check out the Good Neighbor Iowa and Healthy Yards websites and pledge to adopt one new yard maintenance practice each month this summer. What a difference it will make.