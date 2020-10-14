The Dubuque Symphony Orchestra will be partnering with four local breweries to host a drive-thru beer garden fundraising event on Saturday, Oc. 24.
Participants can receive a to-go kit containing beer, brats, cheese curds, pretzels, sauerkraut and mustard.
Kits include:
- One 12-ounce Bernie’s Red Ale and one 12-ounce 7 Headed Monster from 7 Hills Brewing Co.
- One 12-ounce Slingshot Dunkel and one 12-ounce Raygun IPA from Backpocket Dubuque.
- Two 16-ounce Pilsner Dubuque from Dimensional Brewing Co.
- One 16-ounce Dusseldorf Altbier and one 16-ounce IFR Hazy IPA from Jubeck New World Brewing.
- One 16-ounce package of Klement’s Brats (five brats), one 16-ounce bag of Flanagan sauerkraut and one 12-ounce bottle of Koop’s Spicy Brown Mustard from Kwik Star.
- One 5-ounce bag of cheese curds from Ellsworth Cooperative Creamery.
- One 7.6-ounce of pretzel bites from Pretzilla.
Orders must be placed in advance. The cost is $65, and quantities are limited. To place an order, visit www.DubuqueSymphony.org/Oktoberfest.
Kits can be picked up in the parking lot of the Fountain Park office complex, 2728 Asbury Road, from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24. Those ordering must be 21 or older to purchase alcohol. I.D.s will be required as part of the pick-up process.