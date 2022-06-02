If your birthday is today: Embrace something unique that will give you a different perspective on life and what you can do to help people. Contemplate what you want, and personal growth and accolades will follow.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Give a lot of thought to how you conduct business. Look for options that will attract the help you need from those in critical positions.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Lend someone a helping hand. The gratitude you receive will set you on a positive path for the remainder of the day.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Don't mince words; be direct and follow through with your plan. Wade through your responsibilities with gusto, and you will make a difference. Reveal little about your finances or beliefs.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Don't fear change; embrace what life offers and learn from every experience you encounter. Love and romance are favored.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Don't feel you must do what everyone else is doing. Look for possibilities; consider what's required to take the road less traveled. Work quietly on your own.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) You'll be intrigued by what others do or how they react. You will discover the best way to use your attributes to get your way.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Explore your options and do the work yourself. Fix up your surroundings and spend more time with someone who inspires you.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Take a simple approach. Listening and learning what others think and want will help you devise a plan that everyone favors.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Control your emotions, live up to your promises and lay down strict guidelines that help you reach your purpose. Follow your heart.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Initiate a plan that helps you save money. Adjust your budget and lower your overhead. The comfort of financial freedom will help you find peace of mind and personal happiness.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Put together a schedule that will encourage you to incorporate what you enjoy doing into how you earn your living.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Take charge and enforce changes that will make your life and job more manageable. Speak from the heart, address sensitive issues and lay out a strategy that everyone can support.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.