It’s that time of year again when spookiness is in the air, pumpkin is in the lattes and there are a variety of horror movies lined up for my viewing pleasure.
This year, I’ve most often been partaking of a special breed of horror cinema: The infamous B-movie or cult classic.
Growing up, there were several rental stores in my hometown of Monroe, Wis. But the two that stand out in my memory were the one that was inside the local Dick’s Supermarket and the Hollywood Video store down the street.
While my remembrances of perusing those hallowed, yet long-gone, shelves are fodder for another day’s column, there was one specific area relevant to today’s proceedings.
Alongside your usual comedy, action and animated sections, shelves groaning under the weight of big-budget fare, was the less commonly seen “cult classics” section.
Tucked alongside the equally ill-reputable horror section, it was in that very Dick’s that I first encountered Peter Jackson’s first film, “Bad Taste.” If memory serves, it even had the now legendary sticker of a second finger affixed to the VHS clamshell to turn the rather rude single-finger salute into a more family friendly peace sign.
But it was the cover of “Prophecy” (1979) — not to be confused with the 1995 film starring Christopher Walken — featuring a monstrously mutated, in vitro bear (tinyurl.com/bdkc67ee, if you dare) that truly brought me into the fold.
And so began an interest in the world of shock, schlock and the occasional diamond in the rough that’s persisted to this day.
Here are a few of the most recently unearthed “delights” you might want to check out:
“Dead and Buried” (1981): There’s a special sort of nostalgia that erupts whenever I watch low-budget horror flicks from the 1970s and 1980s that often can overshadow the many flaws in such films. Luckily, not much of that is needed for this odd tale of a police chief in a small coastal village investigating an increasingly bizarre spate of murders and events. It also features a delightful turn by Jack Albertson — better known as Grandpa Joe from “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory” — as the oddball local mortician.
“The Video Dead” (1987): Odd, low budget and badly acted, this is one of those cult classics that hangs among its brethren purely by the force of its B-movie weirdness and some so-bad-they’re-good special effects on the zombies. The middle is a bit boring, but it’s worth the ride to make it to the ending.
“Antibirth” (2016): A more recent addition to the canon of B-cinema, it took a few minutes before I realized this was a bit of black comedy. Led by Natasha Lyonne (“American Pie,” “Orange is the New Black”) as the stubbornly relatable Lou, there’s a lot to like here. It’s funny, a little surreal at times, a lot surreal at other times, and it features the single most disturbing costuming I’ve ever seen for children’s pizza place entertainers.
“The Story of Ricky” (1991): Not a horror movie per se — though it does feature a bevy of special effects straight out of that genre — this is instead a Hong Kong-style action flick. An action flick that takes the violence and fighting common to those movies to an absurd degree. Between a hook-handed assistant warden, a villain attempting to strangle poor Ricky with his own intestines and more weird acting and script choices than “The Room,” my B-movie night compatriots and I were rolling with laughter.
That’s it for this year, a few gems you might want to add to your list. May your Halloween viewings be plentiful and plenty weird.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.