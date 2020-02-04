The Dubuque Area Arts Collective and Daydream Illustration will host a coaster art exhibit, open to all ages and mediums.
Artists must source coasters, which can be purchased from a local craft store, repurposed from a local bar or handmade from poster board or balsa wood.
Pieces must be 4-inch by 4-inch, square or round, and must be stand-alone pieces of art. No three-dimensional pieces will be accepted, and coasters must not be heavy or framed (no hanging systems on the back).
Pieces are not meant to be functional coasters, and artists are not required to seal their work. If works are sold during the reception, the purchaser might want to use a waterproof sealer if a functional use is desired.
To participate, email salondbq@gmail.com or join the artist group Dubuque Coaster Art Group Show on Facebook. Let organizers know what medium/theme you’ll be using and the number of pieces you’ll be dropping off. Organizers will include as many pieces as they can, per artist.
Artist name, email and title must be attached or written on the back of each coaster. Tag information (artist name, title, media and price per piece) also is required by email prior to the drop-off date.
Artists are required to sign an artist agreement at the art drop-off. If artists are shipping work, they must pay for the return shipping of unsold work.
The art drop-off will take place from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, or prior by appointment.
The opening reception will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, March 6, at the Dubuque Area Arts Collective, 375 Bluff St.
For more information, email salondbq@gmail.com or visit dubuqueareaarts.org.