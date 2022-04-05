The University of Dubuque Spartaneous Improv Troupe will perform improvised scenes with suggestions from the audience during its Semester Fallout Improv Extravaganza.

The performance will be 6 p.m. today in the Babka Theater at University of Dubuque’s Heritage Center, 2225 Bennett St.

The performance is free and open to the public. No ticket is required.

For more information, visit

www.dbq.edu/NewsEvents.

