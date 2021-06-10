Event: Cash and Cline — Country Royalty Tribute Show
Time/date: 7 p.m. Saturday, June 19.
Site: Ohnward Fine Arts Center, 1215 Platt St., Maquoketa, Iowa.
Cost: $22 for adults in advance and $25 at the door, $13 for students in advance and $15 at the door. Tickets are available from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday, at Ohnward Fine Arts Center, by calling 563-652-9815 or by visiting www.ohnwardfineartscenter.com; Osterhaus Pharmacy; the Maquoketa State Bank main office; Hartig Drug in Preston, Iowa; and the Bellevue (Iowa) Pharmacy.
Tidbits
- Bennie Wheels portrays Johnny Cash and is regarded as the No. 1 Cash tribute artist. He began his career as an Elvis Presley tribute artist. With the release of the film, “Walk The Line,” Wheels was drawn to the story and music of Cash.
- Lori Gravel, of Otter Creek, Iowa, and who portrays Patsy Cline, has been singing at weddings and funerals since 1982, as well as with the Nutsy Turtle Band for the past 27 years. She was the music director for Ohnward Fine Arts Center’s production of “Honk, Jr.” in 2016 and has participated in various vocal contests.
- Beer, wine and concessions will be available.