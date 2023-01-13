Play: “Legally Blonde the Musical”
Performers: Pop Factory Players.
Times/dates: 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, Friday, Jan. 26, and Saturday, Jan. 27; 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22 and 28.
Site: Leona M. Havens Theatre, 11838 Center Hill Road, Darlington, Wis.
Cost: $15. Cash or check only at the door. Checks can be made to Pop Factory Players.
Synopsis
Elle Woods is a sorority girl who has it all, and it’s about to get even better — she’s sure her boyfriend is going to propose. But when Warner Huntington III dumps her because he needs a “more serious girlfriend” as he heads off to Harvard Law School, Elle is devastated. She soon devises a plan to enroll at Harvard Law, too, where she is determined to win Warner back.
Very few people have faith in Elle, who seems more suited to work at a fashion house than a law firm. But she successfully defends exercise queen Brooke Wyndham in a murder trial, and Elle discovers that she can defy expectations while staying true to herself.
Based on the hit film starring Reese Witherspoon and the novel by Amanda Brown, “Legally Blonde the Musical” brings toe-tapping music and dance numbers, along with heartwarming moments, to the stage. It’s a fun, feel-good musical comedy and a reminder that being authentic never goes out of style.
Tidbits
• The original source material for the film and the play is Amanda Brown’s 2001 novel of the same name that was based on Brown’s experiences while enrolled at Stanford Law School.
• The musical premiered in San Francisco before moving to Broadway’s Palace Theater in April 2007, where it played for 30 previews and 595 regular performances before closing in October 2008.
• The show received seven Tony Award nominations, including for Best Original Score and Best Leading Actress in a Musical for Laura Bell Bundy, who played Elle.
• The show has enjoyed a national tour, an award-winning run in London’s West End and productions in more than 15 countries.
Quotable, from director Allison Taylor
• “Pop Factory has always leaned toward the comic side. It’s a funny group of people, and we’re all there to laugh with each other.”
• “Before the pandemic, we had done ‘Rent,’ and we were all emotionally drained. We started talking about doing ‘Legally Blonde,’ but then the pandemic hit. When we came back, we did ‘Something Rotten,’ but ‘Legally Blonde’ was still in the back of our minds.”
• “Sydney Brandt (from Darlington, Wis.) is our new choreographer this year. The choreography is insane and so much fun.”
• “We have 35 cast members, which is one of our largest. We have people from La Crosse, Madison, Milwaukee and all around the area. We have a lot of new cast members, and a lot of veterans, too.”
• “A lot of the music takes lines from the movie and creates entire songs from them. In the movie, you get a good picture of Elle surrounded by supporting characters. In the musical, those minor characters become major characters on stage, which is really fun to see.”
• “(The musical) is a fresh take on an old classic. The audience won’t be disappointed.”
