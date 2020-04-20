News in your town

100 days and counting: Mayo Clinic expert discusses how far we’ve come and what lies ahead

On the House: Free things to do in the tri-states

New on DVD

House of the Week: Charming farmhouse design with curb appeal

Give your immune system a boost: Natural ways to cope with COVID-19

Design Recipes: Try these retro color combinations

Schlichenmeyer: Behold the several layers in ‘Beheld’

Living with Children: Avoid the soap opera

Bruce’s History Lesson: The first Holocaust against the Jews

Jacobson: Dog grooming fetches frustrations

On the list

Best-sellers

Gloss: Obligatory working from home column

What's it Worth on eBay? Signed baseballs popular items

Your horoscope

Hope in trying times: Photos from tri-states during pandemic

Ask Amy: Husband won't adopt safer hygiene against virus

YOUR HOROSCOPE: April 18

Louis Armstrong org starts COVID-19 fund for jazz musicians

Jerde: Virtual Holy Week brings family together

TV highlights for Saturday, April 18

Almanac: Today in History

Davis: Allow Christ to free you from sin’s taxing burden

Do miracles exist? For some like late John Prine, they just might

Ask Amy: Mother of 5 boys seeks answers

YOUR HOROSCOPE: April 17

New movie

What to stream

Almanac

DRS. OZ AND ROIZEN: Understanding your dogs' bad behavior

Ellis: Good entertainment in 'Bad Boys for Life'

Brian Dennehy, Tony-winning stage, screen actor, dies at 81

Dubuque County Historical Society, museum calling for home artifacts

Family time: Ways to find happiness, keep children active during current state

Ask Amy: Voyeur son may be reoffending from home

YOUR HOROSCOPE: April 16

Almanac