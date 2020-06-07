I was scheduled to attend my grandmother’s birthday celebration during Memorial Day weekend, but my family decided to nix the party, desiring that her 90th year on earth not be her last.
Killing Grandma with our germs would not be a good birthday present.
So, like other Americans looking for options to gather that complies with social distancing norms, we turned to Zoom. For me, the platform made readily quantifiable a fact that a face-to-face get-together might otherwise have not: I do not know most of my relatives. Specifically, of the 33 participants, 18 were strangers.
I kept this to myself as the trimmings of a standard family reunion ensued.
Grandma dressed for the occasion in a lilac sweater — her hair as white as the string of pearls around her neck. Hunched over a laptop in Tucson, Ariz., she greeted newcomers, leaning in the direction of where each person’s face appeared on her computer screen when they logged into the meeting.
“Are you losing weight?” Grandma asked one cousin who I recognized.
“No, I’m the opposite! Quarantine 15,” she said.
“Whose dog is this?” Grandma said to another cousin, whose son held a teddy-bear-sized Siberian Husky in his lap.
A relation I do not know appeared.
“Do you remember when we went to St. Joe’s college?” Grandma asked. “Are you talking to me?” someone else responded.
“Too many relatives,” my father said from his living room couch.
“I can’t believe how old I am,” Grandma observed, before adding, “Look, there’s Susan.” My mother appeared in the frame next to Dad.
My Uncle Robert interrupted the chatter. “The question of the day is are either of us wearing any pants?”
The group groaned.
“I don’t want to know the answer,” Aunt Mary said. “TMI, Robert.”
A blank square in the gallery with three marching dots marked Aunt Dee Dee’s unsuccessful attempts to enter the Zoom meeting. “Mom’s having trouble,” her son said. “I’m trying to work with her.”
“All moms have trouble with Zoom,” Mary said.
“Maddie,” Grandma cooed to my 2-year-old pigtailed niece. “Are you a troublemaker?” The pudgy little girl, nestled in bed between my brother and his wife, giggled.
One cousin asked, “What’s the story behind Grammy’s background?”
Grandma’s video feed projected behind her a digital rendering of the Brandenburg Gate. She displayed a painting of the German landmark in my father’s childhood home.
Born in Berlin in 1930, Grandma lived through many of the historical events with which the gate came to be associated, including the rise of the Nazi party and post-war division of the capital.
After Germany’s later reunification, the gate has been the site of numerous celebrations. And now it made its presence felt at ours. The family began offering virtual toasts.
To Grandma’s brownies, lemon squares and truffles. To her elegance and style. To nurturing the grandkids with greater generosity than even her own children. “To you and to the next 90,” Mary offered.
“No, no!” my grandmother said, shaking her head, laughing.