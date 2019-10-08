Event: Trilogy — The Ultimate Tribute Show
Time/date: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19.
Site: Five Flags Theater, 405 Main St.
Cost: $15, $20, $25 and $40, plus fees. Tickets are available at the Five Flags Center box office, by calling 800-745-3000 or by visiting www.ticketmaster.com.
Online: www.trilogytour.com
Tidbits
- A Doors tribute will kick off the show. Performers are Alexander James as Jim Morrison, Steve Haskell as Ray Manzarek, Mike Drager as Robbie Krieger, Jim Michels as John Densmore and Anthony Sandberg as Jerry Scheff.
- The Led Zeppelin tribute will follow. Performers are Andy Vandalia as Robert Plant, Mike Drager as Jimmy Page, Jay Jackson as John Paul Jones and Robb Nielsen as John Bonham.
- A tribute to Pink Floyd will close the show. Performers are Joshua Riverwind as David Gilmour, AJ Rohling as Roger Waters, Mike Drager as Syd Barrett, Robb Nielsen as Nick Mason, Steve Haskell as Richard Wright. Kim Furlano is a vocalist and Jeff King plays saxophone.
- The concert will feature a laser light show and a 30-foot-tall video screen.