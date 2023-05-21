Disney World bringing back Dining Plan, changing reservations
ORLANDO, Fla. — Walt Disney World will loosen up its park reservations policy again, add “good-to-go” days for annual passholders and reinstitute the Disney Dining Plan in 2024, the resort has announced.
Starting next year, Disney World’s annual passholders and its employees will be privy to a set of “good-to-go” days, meaning no reservations will be required on those dates for select theme parks. These will be in addition to the recently instituted ability for passholders to go to parks after 2 p.m. without reservations on most days.
The Disney Dining Plan, absent from the resort since the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown of 2020, will return for bookings made May 31 and later for stays that start on Jan. 9 and thereafter. The plan, along with the Disney Quick Service Dining Plan, is an add-on for visitors who buy Walt Disney World vacation packages. The plans include prepaid meals and snacks in the parks and resorts.
Specific restaurants that will be participating were not announced.
The safest cities and countries for women who travel alone
Solo travel among women has been growing exponentially over the past decade. During the four years leading up to the COVID-19 pandemic, searches for the term “solo female travel” had increased six-fold, according to data from the Solo Female Travelers Club. And that search volume recovered in 2022 once the pandemic became less of a concern.
But even as women increasingly embark on travel alone, safety remains a top concern. A new report from travel insurance provider Berkshire Hathaway Travel Protection (BHTP) and GeoSure Global, aims to address such concerns. The report identifies the world’s safest cities and countries for women traveling alone.
The runaway winner of the BHTP ranking is Switzerland. In particular, Basel, Switzerland, nabbed the No. 1 spot for safest city in the world, while the No. 3 slot went to Bern, Switzerland, and No. 4 is held by Zurich, Switzerland.
Other destinations that made it into the top include Toronto, Ontario, at No. 2 and Lisbon, Portugal at 5. Others at the top include Monaco; Pamplona, Spain; and Cannes, France.
The Netherlands, Denmark, Norway, Canada, Sweden and Switzerland all were included in BHTP’s separate ranking of the Top 10 Safest Countries for travel in general.
The world’s most expensive, cheapest passports
Australia is the most expensive country in the world when it comes to passport fees in 2023.
Expat insurance provider William Russell recently analyzed the costs of identification and travel documents across the globe to reveal which countries’ documents are the most expensive and cheapest to secure.
At a total cost of $230, Australia’s travel document is by far the most expensive. What’s more, Australia charges the most for a student visa with an average fee of $452.
Australia is followed by Mexico at $170. Switzerland ($140) and Italy ($135) aren’t far behind, narrowly edging out the United States. At a total cost of $130, the U.S. is the fifth-most expensive country when it comes to passport fees. The U.S. also charges the most for a tourist visa at an average fee of $127.
On the other end of the spectrum, a Czech Republic passport costs just $27, making it the world’s cheapest, according to William Russell’s research. Europe dominates the list of the top five cheapest, with Latvia ($29), Spain ($33), Poland ($35) and Slovakia ($35) rounding out the list of countries with the most affordable travel documents.
Mount Rainier National Park considers timed-entry reservations
SEATTLE — Mount Rainier National Park is seeking public feedback on a draft plan to implement a timed-entry reservation system during peak visitation hours in the summer.
Visitation rises each year at Mount Rainier National Park, according to the National Park Service. From 2008 to 2021, annual visitation rose from 1.1 million visits per year to above 1.7 million visits.
In the summer, the park experiences “extremely concentrated use,” with approximately 70% of visits occurring between July and September. Much of this use is concentrated in a relatively small number of popular destinations, including the Paradise and Sunrise areas, NPS said.
The draft Nisqually to Paradise corridor management plan will address visitor experience, congestion and resource issues, NPS said. The plan includes three potential strategies to proactively manage and pace the entry of vehicles into key areas of the park, including Paradise and Sunrise.
A final decision on the draft plan will be made in 2023, with potential implementation of the plan proposed in summer 2024, NPS said.
