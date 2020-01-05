My brother and I grew up in a fiercely competitive household where earning our parents’ praise required cunning.
Dinnertime conversations quickly descended into spats wherein one of us accused the other of ignorance before challenging the sibling to a contest of wits.
When you argued to win, looking at a family member as anything other than an opponent to be bested or impressed was foolhardy.
Until later in life, when I met the families of well-adjusted friends, I had not considered that other people might support their next of kin, much less express affection openly.
The infamous expression, “I love you,” was anathema to self-respect.
To this day, under the odd circumstance when one of us utters the phrase — perhaps before a long separation — we do so awkwardly, stumbling over the unfamiliarity of the words.
But for all our seeming frigidity, my family — notably my mother — has made up for the dearth of verbal gooiness in prose. Our outlet is email closings.
“Love, Mom” dominates my inbox. Whether an email is mundane or gruesomely morbid, my mother appends the valediction to every message she sends.
“Bendit, please send me your mailing address. I left it in New Mexico. Love, Mom.”
“Tell your father he needs to be better. Love, Mom.”
“Hayden (an animal) was killed by a coyote or other animal. He could not hear well. Love, Mom.”
With just two words, “Love, Mom” is surprisingly versatile. When it follows a quick inquiry into my airplane’s arrival time, my mother is wishing me a safe journey. Attached to a helpfully forwarded used-car listing, it says, “I’m always thinking of you.”
But sometimes “Love, Mom” strikes a passive-aggressive note, which my mother often employs when issuing a needling reminder.
“Sunday is Father’s Day. Have you sent a card or thought about a gift for Dad? Just something to think about. Love, Mom.”
What most intrigues me about the expression is its domestic aura, which reminds me of freshly baked suburban apple pie. But sometimes the quaintness jars with the letter’s whimsy, like the time my mother recounted her friend Lillian’s discovery of a lesbian commune up the road from my parents’ house.
“One lady was a carpenter and chopped the wood for all, since they each had woodburning stoves,” my mother wrote. “Someone asked Lillian if she had a partner. She felt very uncomfortable. I explained to her that the person who asked her this was being polite and may have wanted to see if she was available. When you come for a visit, I will take you to this place. Love, Mom.”
I recently asked my mother why she insists on using the phrase, even when the circumstances do not call for it.
“An email, to me, is just like writing a letter,” she said, chalking the practice up to tradition.
I prefer to think of it as a seal that certifies a message as mother-approved.
Even if it goes unspoken, her closings suggest a mother’s love is omnipotent and knows no bounds. Although unnecessary, a present in unexpected places.