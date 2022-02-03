Chris Pratt went from 300 pounds while playing Andy Dwyer in “Parks and Recreation” to 172 pounds of muscled macho guy in “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.” While a celebrity success may inspire you to shed excess pounds that are increasing your risk for heart diseases, diabetes, cancer and more, it’s important to understand what role calorie reduction and exercise play in achieving — and maintaining — such dramatic results.
You often hear that weight loss is all about eating less and that exercise is helpful in keeping weight off but not losing it. That’s not entirely true.
You cannot lose weight without taking in fewer calories. That’s a fact. If you shave 500 a day off your regular intake, you may lose a pound a week — the perfect goal for success and subsequent maintenance of weight loss.
Exercise has a more challenging role in weight loss. First, because you may overestimate how many calories you’ve burned by exercising and overeat afterward. A half-hour of intense aerobics may burn 300 calories; you can undo that in a heartbeat with a slice of pizza. Second, research shows, you may be MORE sedentary than usual after exercise.
For exercise to help you lose weight, you have to do more than the minimum recommendation of 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobics weekly; 300 minutes a week should be your minimum goal — along with strength training.
If you can avoid the pitfalls of dieting (over-deprivation and bounce back) and sustain an increased workout routine, you should see results from week one that don’t fade away.
