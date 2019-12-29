Much has been written about the 1936 Summer Olympic Games in Berlin, Germany. Several years ago, I wrote a review of “The Boys in the Boat,” (2013) the story of the University of Washington rowing team that won a gold medal by upsetting the German team.
In “Games of Deception: The True Story of the First U.S. Olympic Basketball Team at the 1936 Olympics in Hitler’s Germany” (2019), Andrew Maraniss focuses on not only the team’s experience but the extensive efforts the Germans made to create an idyllic setting for international competition that masked the burgeoning anti-semitism and race hatred that defined the Nazis’ efforts.
Inspired by James Naismith, the inventor of basketball, the United States team was composed of members of two amateur teams, the Universal Pictures Universals from Hollywood and the Globe Refiners from McPherson, Kan. The teams qualified by finishing first and second in the finals of a tournament held at Madison Square Garden.
The team departed for Berlin on July 15, 1936, after the United States Olympic Committee averted a boycott inspired by anti-Nazi sentiment. Avery Brundage, president of the United States Olympic Committee, opposed the boycott and was sympathetic with the Nazi regime, claiming that Germany would be an exemplary host and champion the principles of sportsmanship, peace and unity.
However, while the U.S. team received first-class treatment on the S.S. Manhattan on the journey to Berlin, some Germans, especially Jews, were suffering from the effects of the Nuremberg Laws enacted in 1935 that stripped German Jews of their citizenship.
Joseph Goebbels, Hitler’s Minister of Propaganda, had studied America’s efforts to discriminate against its citizens, especially the Indian Removal Act of 1830 and the violent tactics of the Ku Klux Klan, which had grown to more than four million members by the mid-1920s.
As the games approached, Gretel Bergmann, a world-class high jumper almost assured of medaling at the games, was denied a spot on the German team because she was Jewish. And just 20 miles outside of Berlin, more than 1,000 inmates, most of them political prisoners, toiled at a concentration camp called Sachenhausen. Sam Balter, the lone Jew on the U.S. basketball team, feared what could lie ahead.
Once the games were underway America’s athletes distinguished themselves, especially those not favored by their Nazi hosts. African American athletes won 18 medals. Several athletes, however, were denied opportunities to compete. Two sprinters slated to run on the 4 X 100 meter relay team, Marty Glickman and Sam Stoller, were Jews. Louise Stokes, an African American sprinter, was left off the 4 X 100 meter relay team.
The basketball team played not in the 110,000-seat stadium but in the tennis plaza on courts made of sand, silt and clay. The final game was played in a downpour, and the U.S. team prevailed 19-8 over the Canadian team on a muddy and slippery court. James Naismith was in attendance to see the American team capture the first gold medal in men’s basketball.
“Games of Deception” foreshadows the cataclysmic events that followed the 1936 Games. Hitler envisioned Berlin as a permanent site for the Olympics following the 1940 Games slated for Japan. Ten years after the Berlin Games, over 60 million people, including 6 million Jews, would die in World War II, and the Olympic ideal would be shattered until the Games resumed in London in 1948.