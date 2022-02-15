After he was diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes in 2013, Tom Hanks, now 65, admitted: “I was a total idiot. I thought I could avoid it by removing the buns from my cheeseburgers.” But he learned his lesson and changed his ways: “Yep, I have #2 diabetes,” he tweeted. “Type 2, I can manage with good habits. I shall!”
For some reason, that determination to reclaim good health after a Type 2 diabetes diagnosis seems to elude most people. According to a new scientific statement published in Circulation, cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death and disability among people with Type 2 diabetes, yet only 20% of people with the condition follow heart-protective practices.
Smoking, high blood pressure, elevated glucose, high LDL cholesterol and overweight/obesity are major factors that make heart disease such a huge problem for people with diabetes.
The expert panel says addressing those modifiable conditions can effectively slash CVD risks. Plus, they stress that newer Type 2 diabetes medications, such as GLP-1 receptor agonists, reduce the risk of heart disease, stroke, heart failure and kidney disease by stimulating release of insulin or decreasing insulin resistance. Also new and highly effective: SGLT-2 inhibitors. They reduce the risks of CVD and chronic kidney disease by spurring kidneys to dispose of excess glucose through the urine.
Your smart move: Work with your diabetes doctor to establish a lifestyle modification plan and ask about the new meds that are available. With these tools at your disposal, you can dramatically reduce your risk for CVD.