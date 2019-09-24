When it comes to the great rhapsodies, few musical selections can top the jazzy embellishments of Gershwin’s “Rhapsody in Blue” or the beautifully sweeping melodies of Rachmaninoff’s “Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini.”
Despite their differences, the two beloved pieces share several commonalities.
Both were written during approximately the same era of the 20th century. Rachmaninoff even attended the premiere of “Rhapsody in Blue,” which some speculate might have had a hand inspiring parts of his masterpiece.
What is relatively uncommon is hearing the two selections performed on the same concert program — something the Dubuque Symphony Orchestra will treat audiences to for its season-opening concerts.
“They’re both such beloved masterpieces in their own right,” said William Intriligator, music director and conductor, who marks his 20th anniversary in leading the orchestra this year. “I’ve never heard the combination on the same program before. In some ways, they are worlds apart, but in others, they are strikingly similar. It’s very exciting. We can’t wait.”
The DSO will open its 2019-2020 season on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 5-6, with the appropriately titled, “Rhapsody,” as the first of its classics series performances.
Performing the two rhapsodies alongside the orchestra will be Joshua Russell, who has served as the DSO’s pianist for the past 12 years. He also has performed as a pianist, organist and conductor throughout the United States, Europe and Haiti and is widely regarded as an expert on Haitian works for piano. When not performing, he is the founding headmaster of Chesterton Academy of the Sacred Heart, a classical high school in Peoria, Ill., where he resides with his wife and six children.
“As a pianist with a love of music from around the world, I am attracted to unique programming, particularly programs that feature the influence between seemingly different musical styles and composers,” Russell said in a phone interview. “The first half of the 20th century in America was a time when pianists and composers were searching everywhere for new musical ideas to implement in their own compositions which resulted in a fusion of jazz, classical and popular music.
I think it is probable that there was influence between these two well-known composers, and ‘Rhapsody in Blue’ alone is a prime example of this cross-pollination of jazz and classical styles.”
Intriligator and Russell began talks about the unique pairing about five years ago. It’s one that poses unique challenges, even for someone of Russell’s caliber. But instead of focusing on the technical demands, he prefers to set his sights on telling the story behind each of the compositions.
“(That) is at the heart of the term ‘rhapsody,’” Russell explained. “The term even goes back to the ancient Greek ‘rhapsodes,’ or singing bards, like Homer, that would travel about, telling epic stories. As a pianist, I hope to tell the unique story of each of these compositions and allow the audience to experience the twists, turns, emotions, excitement and beauty of each composition.”
Another concert highlight will be the U.S. premiere of a piece composed by Adam O’Dell, a Dubuque native and Clarke University graduate now based in Baltimore, pursuing his doctoral studies in music composition at the Peabody Institute of John Hopkins University.
“Refractions,” previously performed and recorded in the Czech Republic, attempts to capture musical ideas as if they were light, entering a prism as a single entity before dividing into different fragments.
“Adam has such a mastery for orchestration and creative ideas,” said Intriligator, who has commissioned works from O’Dell for previous DSO concerts. “They have come together to form a fantastic and beautiful piece.”
O’Dell began writing “Refractions” during his graduate studies.
“I had a clear and controlled idea that I wanted to write it as light passing through a prism and the different ways it might separate and transform as I built the piece,” he said in a phone interview. “But I was very intuitive in my approach, at first.”
That led to O’Dell coming upon a case of writer’s block. To counter it, he took the working piece with him on a family getaway to a lake house in Michigan, where he tried to use the light reflecting off the water source for inspiration.
He continued to hit a road block. Then, a resolution came from the unlikeliest of places.
“I was sitting at the piano, holding my 1-year-old niece, Claire, in my lap and really struggling to find the next chord,” O’Dell said. “Claire reached up and hit some keys on the piano, and that was it. There was no process to it. It was just right.”
O’Dell is eager to have the piece see a premiere in the U.S., especially in his hometown.
“I’m looking forward to being able to hear it live, all the way through, for the first time,” he said. “During the recording, I was able to hear 15- to 20-second intervals of it. But to get to hear the whole thing, with a big orchestra ... When I was a growing up in Dubuque, it was always my goal to be featured on one of the classics series concerts. I wanted to be like Michael Gilbertson. For a city Dubuque’s size, we have such a great orchestra. I’m very exited to come back for it.”
Rounding out the program will be Barber’s Overture from “The School for Scandal,” which he penned at 21 years old, as well as another favorite — Britten’s “Young Person’s Guide to the Orchestra.”
The latter is fitting within the DSO’s season, which will commemorate the 50th anniversary of its youth ensembles. An homage to youth will be sprinkled among each of the classics series concerts.
“We’re celebrating youth this season,” Intriligator said. “Not only will we have pieces inspired by youth or written by composers during their youth, but later in the season we’ll be featuring members from our youth ensembles, performing with our orchestra members, side by side.”
Russell added that he hopes the season will not only honor youth, but also inspire them as well — a goal at the heart of the DSO’s concert season.
“It takes patience and fortitude to pursue excellence in tasks that are difficult, such as learning an instrument, playing difficult music, succeeding in school,” Russell said. “I encourage young people to stick with activities that are deeply rewarding, even if they are difficult.”