If your birthday is today: Be diverse and receptive to new concepts and ideas. Learn all you can to help bring about positive change. Take responsibility for your life, joy and achieving what makes you feel good.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Refuse to let someone stand between you and your dream. If you stop to argue, you'll lose valuable time and energy. Learn as you go.

