If your birthday is today: Be diverse and receptive to new concepts and ideas. Learn all you can to help bring about positive change. Take responsibility for your life, joy and achieving what makes you feel good.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Refuse to let someone stand between you and your dream. If you stop to argue, you'll lose valuable time and energy. Learn as you go.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Get to the bottom of situations involving a peer, relative or loved one. Set high standards. An idea will capture the right audience.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Realize how much of a difference you can make if you give your all. Refuse to let personal matters stand between you and what you want.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Leave nothing to chance or unfinished. Avoid outside pressure. A self-improvement project will bring good results.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Don't invest in something unfamiliar. Keep your emotions out of money matters. A change will help you bring in more cash.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Being too forward regarding your likes and dislikes will give someone the upper hand. Avoid getting involved in ventures that depend on shared expenses and profits.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Adjust your plans to ensure you aren't taken advantage of by someone you least expect. Share only what's necessary.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Invest in yourself. Being reasonable regarding health and emotional well-being will improve your attitude and your chance to get ahead.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) You'll give someone the wrong impression if you act out of character. Sit tight, listen and respond mindfully to avoid interference.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) You'll find it challenging to get things going. Let passion and desire energize you to set high expectations. Romance is on the rise.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Get the facts before getting involved. Don't trust others with your interests or future. Look for opportunities tailor-made to handle your needs. Don't deviate from what's important to you.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) An impulsive move will backfire and lead to an unwanted argument with someone you need on your side. Avoid making assumptions or exaggerating.
