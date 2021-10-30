Shalom Spirituality Center, 1001 Davis St., will host a series of live and virtual events throughout November.
- “Proactive Grieving” will take place from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 4, via Zoom. Facilitated by grief educator Mitch Carmody, the program offers an organic, user-friendly approach to processing loss. It presents survival strategies to caregivers, social workers, health professionals, clergy or others involved with helping those who grieve. The cost is $15 per person. Register and prepay by Monday, Nov. 1. CEU’s are available for an additional $10. Email Mary Potter Kenyon at mkenyon@shalomretreats.org for the required paperwork.
- “Messages from Heaven” will take place from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5, via Zoom. Sponsored by Craig Kramer and Kramer Funeral Home, participants will explore the phenomenon of knowing their loved one is in Heaven with a slide show of anecdotal evidence that validates this experience for the griever. Donations are appreciated. Register by Thursday, Nov. 4.
- “Hope & Healing Grief Retreat” will take place from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6. Facilitated by Shalom program coordinator and certified grief counselor Potter-Kenyon, presenters will include Jaimie Hanson, David LaBelle and Cathy Corkery. The day of workshops and inspirational speeches is designed to facilitate healing in those who grieve, including a board intended to envision your life without your loved one, contemplative photography, breathing exercises, making an ornament in memory of your loved one and ideas on how to survive the holidays. The cost is $40. Register by Tuesday, Nov. 2. Limited scholarships are available.
- “Reading That Matters” will take place from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9, featuring the book, “Children of the Land,” by Marcelo Hernandez Castillo. Named an NPR Best Book of the Year and written by a prize-winning poet, Castillo’s memoir is about the joys and sorrows of an undocumented family torn apart by draconian immigration policies. He recounts his and his family’s encounters with a system that treats them as criminals for seeking safe, ordinary lives with beauty, grace and honesty. Books are available for purchase at River Lights Bookstore, 1098 Main St., and the Shalom Spirituality Center gift shop. The cost is $6. Register by Monday, Nov. 8.
“Spirituality & Justice” will take place from 9 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, via Zoom. Presented by the Sisters of St. Francis, the event will feature Daniel P. Horan, OFM. Horan is the director of the Center for Spirituality and professor of philosophy, religious studies and theology at Saint Mary’s College in Notre Dame, Ind. He also is a columnist for the National Catholic Reporter and author of 13 books. His book, “Catholicity and Emerging Personhood: A Contemporary Theological Anthropology,” received the 2020 First Place Award for Theology Book from the Association of Catholic Publishers. His latest is titled, “A White Catholic’s Guide to Racism and Privilege.” His upcoming book, “The Way of the Franciscans: A Prayer Journey Through Lent,” is due for release this fall. Horan regularly lectures around the United States and abroad and serves on academic and publication editorial boards. He also is a co-host on “The Francis Effect” podcast. The cost is $20. Register and prepay by Wednesday, Nov. 10.