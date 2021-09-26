Call 563-556-3305 before 8 a.m. to make lunch reservations.

Friday, Oct. 1: Chili, cornbread, fresh carrots and celery and cookie.

Monday, Oct. 4: Apple glazed pork patty, hash brown casserole, corn and peach crisp.

Tuesday, Oct. 5: Liver and onions (sub: Salisbury steak), fried potatoes, carrots, peaches and cream pie.

Wednesday, Oct. 6: Roast pork with gravy, rice pilaf, cheesy cauliflower, dinner roll, pumpkin bars and apple sauce.

Thursday, Oct. 7: Country fried steak with country gravy, mashed potatoes, Capri vegetables, fruit cocktail and lemon bars.

Friday, Oct. 8: Lasagna, garlic bread, lettuce salad, pears and Butterfinger dessert.

Monday, Oct. 11: Sweet and sour chicken, fried rice, broccoli, pears and cherry turnover.

Tuesday, Oct. 12: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes with brown gravy, mixed vegetables and banana pudding with vanilla wafers.

Wednesday, Oct. 13: Tilapia, macaroni and cheese, stewed tomatoes, pineapple and bread pudding.

Thursday, Oct. 14: Carrot soup, chips, ham spread sandwich, peaches and chocolate supreme cake.

Friday, Oct. 15: BBQ pulled pork, baked beans, cucumber salad, fruit cocktail and brownies.

Monday, Oct. 18: Pepper steak beef over white rice, Italian vegetables, peaches and banana bars.

Tuesday, Oct. 19: Loaded chicken casserole, dinner roll, coleslaw and lime-pear Jell-O.

Wednesday, Oct. 20: Ham balls with mustard glaze, scalloped potatoes, carrots, fruit cocktail and beet bread.

Thursday, Oct. 21: Beef tips and noodles, dinner roll, corn, Mandarin oranges and pudding.

Friday, Oct. 22: Kielbasa sausage with kraut, fried potatoes, peas, apple sauce and cupcake with ice cream.

Monday, Oct. 25: Cream of chicken over a biscuit, coleslaw, apricots and Scotcheroos.

Tuesday, Oct. 26: Swedish meatballs over egg noodles, corn, dinner roll and strawberry shortcake.

Wednesday, Oct. 27: Roast beef with gravy, mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, fruit cocktail and caramel apple cake.

Thursday, Oct. 28: Breaded pollock with tartar sauce, baby bakers, Harvard beets, pears and Oreo dessert.

Friday, Oct. 29: Swiss steak with tomatoes, mashed potatoes, green beans and tropical fruit.

Tags

Recommended for you