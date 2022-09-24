Dear Amy: I’m a middle-aged man.
My sister who lives out of state and stays in touch with hometown friends connected me with one of her friends “Susan,” who needed help with a minor home repair.
Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
Dear Amy: I’m a middle-aged man.
My sister who lives out of state and stays in touch with hometown friends connected me with one of her friends “Susan,” who needed help with a minor home repair.
I did this for her, and we discussed a future flooring project.
Due to her budget constraints I suggested that we could do the flooring job together (I was mildly interested in her). I thought that maybe I creeped her out, because I never heard from her again.
Fast-forward two years.
I connected with a woman on a dating app who is friends with both my sister and Susan.
The new woman, “Jill,” told me on our first date that she and Susan are lifelong friends and that Susan had told her that she is in love with me from our first meeting, two years ago.
All without me ever knowing!
Jill said that we couldn’t be together because it would be a betrayal to Susan.
Jill and I both really hit it off and agree that our chemistry is amazing. We discussed at length the difficulty of the situation.
Jill told me that she is going to see other people. I’m a bit disappointed and confused.
Should I contact Susan?
– Stuck
Dear Stuck: “Jill’s” interpretation of “girl code” seems to be that if a friend confesses to a case of unexpressed and unrequited love, then Jill must stay away, regardless of her own feelings, impulses, or instincts.
Jill might have misreported or exaggerated her friend “Susan’s” feelings for you, but I am going to venture a take on this, that if Jill really wanted to have a second date with you, she would find a way to justify it – especially if the chemistry between you is “amazing.”
You could certainly contact Susan to follow up on her flooring — or other — needs, but you should ask yourself if you want to invite involvement with someone who is so passive and hard to read.
At the risk of preventing you from connecting with your next great love — my instincts are that neither of these women is a match for you.
But in this regard, the most important thing to consider is what your own instincts tell you.
Dear Amy: The question by “Had Enough” really resonated with me.
My daughter also experienced a painful rejection and bullying from her friend group.
Her mental health suffered. She sought counseling and is successfully getting on with her life, but it changed her.
We were friends with parents of some of the girls involved.
I gently brought it up, and got a very unsatisfying answer.
I realized I don’t want to be associated with those people anymore and have quietly let the friendship go.
I am cordial when I see them, but we don’t socialize with them.
I hope Had Enough can move on, too.
– Moving On
Dear Moving On: The ability to let go and move on is essential self-care.
You can email Amy Dickinson at askamy@amydickinson.com or send a letter to Ask Amy, P.O. Box 194, Freeville, NY 13068. You can also follow her on Twitter @askingamy or Facebook.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.