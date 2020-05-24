HARDCOVER FICTION

1. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens, Putnam

2. The Book of Longings, Sue Monk Kidd, Viking

3. All Adults Here, Emma Straub, Riverhead Books

4. The Glass Hotel, Emily St.John Mandel, Knopf

5. Camino Winds, John Grisham, Doubleday

6. The Dutch House, Ann Patchett, Harper

7. American Dirt, Jeanine Cummins, Flatiron Books

8. If It Bleeds, Stephen King, Scribner

9. The Nickel Boys, Colson Whitehead, Doubleday

10. Redhead by the Side of the Road, Anne Tyler, Knopf

11. Writers & Lovers, Lily King, Grove Press

12. Shakespeare for Squirrels, Christopher Moore, Morrow

13. The Last Trial, Scott Turow, Grand Central

14. Big Summer, Jennifer Weiner, Atria

15. The End of October, Lawrence Wright, Knopf

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. Untamed, Glennon Doyle, The Dial Press

2. The Splendid and the Vile, Erik Larson, Crown

3. What It's Like to Be a Bird, David Allen Sibley, Knopf

4. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne

5. Becoming, Michelle Obama, Crown

6. Educated (An Indies Introduce Title), Tara Westover, Random House

7. Pelosi, Molly Ball, Holt

8. Hidden Valley Road, Robert Kolker, Doubleday

9. Dirt, Bill Buford, Knopf

10. Me and White Supremacy, Layla Saad, Sourcebooks

11. Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat, Samin Nosrat, Wendy MacNaughton (Illus.), S&S

12. Talking to Strangers, Malcolm Gladwell, Little Brown

13. The Last Book on the Left, Ben Kissel, et al., Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

14. Nothing Fancy, Alison Roman, Clarkson Potter

15. The Book of Delights, Ross Gay, Algonquin Books

TRADE PAPERBACK FICTION

1. Normal People, Sally Rooney, Hogarth

2. Little Fires Everywhere, Celeste Ng, Penguin

3. The Overstory, Richard Powers, Norton

4. Circe, Madeline Miller, Back Bay

5. City of Girls, Elizabeth Gilbert, Riverhead Books

6. The Tattooist of Auschwitz, Heather Morris, Harper

7. Disappearing Earth, Julia Phillips, Vintage

8. A Gentleman in Moscow, Amor Towles, Penguin

9. The Woman in the Window, A.J. Finn, Morrow

10. Conversations with Friends, Sally Rooney, Hogarth

11. Trust Exercise, Susan Choi, Holt

12. Station Eleven, Emily St. John Mandel, Vintage

13. The Book Woman of Troublesome Creek, Kim Michele Richardson, Sourcebooks Landmark

14. Daisy Jones & The Six, Taylor Jenkins Reid, Ballantine

15. Ask Again, Yes, Mary Beth Keane, Scribner

TRADE PAPERBACK NONFICTION

1. When Things Fall Apart, Pema Chödrön, Shambhala

2. Say Nothing, Patrick Radden Keefe, Anchor

3. Wow, No Thank You, Samantha Irby, Vintage

4. A Woman of No Importance, Sonia Purnell, Penguin

5. Braiding Sweetgrass, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions

6. White Fragility, Robin DiAngelo, Beacon Press

7. The Great Influenza, John M. Barry, Penguin

8. Sapiens, Yuval Noah Harari, Harper Perennial

9. Unorthodox, Deborah Feldman, S&S

10. Born a Crime, Trevor Noah, Spiegel & Grau

11. HBR's 10 Must Reads on Mental Toughness, Harvard Business Review Press

12. D-Day Girls, Sarah Rose, Broadway Books

13. The Library Book, Susan Orlean, S&S

14. The Body Keeps the Score, Bessel van der Kolk, Penguin

15. Native: Identity, Belonging, and Rediscovering God, Kaitlin B. Curtice, Brazos Press

MASS MARKET

1. Dune, Frank Herbert, Ace

2. The Reckoning, John Grisham, Dell

3. Camino Island, John Grisham, Dell

4. Little Fires Everywhere, Celeste Ng, Penguin

5. 1984, George Orwell, Signet

6. The Flight Attendant, Chris Bohjalian, Vintage

7. Long Road to Mercy, David Baldacci, Grand Central

8. The Couple Next Door, Shari Lapena, Penguin

9. Liar Liar, James Patterson, Candice Fox, Grand Central

10. The Tale Teller, Anne Hillerman, Harper

EARLY & MIDDLE GRADE READERS

1. The One and Only Bob, Katherine Applegate, Patricia Castelao (Illus.), Harper

2. The One and Only Ivan, Katherine Applegate, Patricia Castelao (Illus.), Harper

3. The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane, Kate DiCamillo, Bagram Ibatoulline (Illus.), Candlewick

4. New Kid, Jerry Craft, Harper

5. Because of Winn-Dixie, Kate DiCamillo, Candlewick

6. When Stars Are Scattered, Victoria Jamieson, Omar Mohamed, Dial Books

7. Echo Mountain, Lauren Wolk, Dutton Books for Young Readers

8. The Tale of Despereaux, Kate DiCamillo, Timothy Basil Ering (Illus.), Candlewick

9. Pax, Sara Pennypacker, Jon Klassen (Illus.), Balzer + Bray

10. Charlotte's Web, E.B. White, Harper

11. Guts, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix

12. James and the Giant Peach, Roald Dahl, Quentin Blake (Illus.), Puffin

13. The Phantom Tollbooth, Norton Juster, Jules Feiffer (Illus.), Yearling

14. Stepping Stones, Lucy Knisley, Random House Graphic

15. Smile, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix

YOUNG ADULT

1. Clap When You Land, Elizabeth Acevedo, Quill Tree Books

2. Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You, Jason Reynolds, Ibram X. Kendi, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers

3. The Book Thief, Markus Zusak, Knopf Books for Young Readers

4. The Giver, Lois Lowry, HMH Books for Young Readers

5. American Royals, Katharine McGee, Ember

6. Felix Ever After, Kacen Callender, Balzer + Bray

7. One of Us Is Lying, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press

8. The Fountains of Silence, Ruta Sepetys, Philomel Books

9. The Mermaid, the Witch, and the Sea, Maggie Tokuda-Hall, Candlewick

10. One of Us Is Next, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press

11. A Good Girl's Guide to Murder, Holly Jackson, Delacorte Press

12. Chain of Gold, Cassandra Clare, Margaret K. McElderry Books

13. The Poet X, Elizabeth Acevedo, Quill Tree Books

14. Dancing at the Pity Party, Tyler Feder, Dial Books

15. The Hate U Give, Angie Thomas, Balzer + Bray

CHILDREN'S ILLUSTRATED

1. Oh, the Places You'll Go!, Dr. Seuss, Random House

2. Goodnight Moon, Margaret Wise Brown, Clement Hurd (Illus.), Harper

3. The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Eric Carle, Putnam

4. Where the Wild Things Are, Maurice Sendak, Harper

5. Dragons Love Tacos, Adam Rubin, Daniel Salmieri (Illus.), Dial

6. Brown Bear, Brown Bear, What Do You See?, Bill Martin, Eric Carle (Illus.), Henry Holt and Co. (BYR)

7. Press Here, Herve Tullet, Chronicle Books

8. The Book With No Pictures, B.J. Novak, Dial

9. Don't Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus!, Mo Willems, Hyperion

10. Make Way for Ducklings, Robert McCloskey, Puffin

11. The Word Collector, Peter H. Reynolds, Orchard Books

12. Guess How Much I Love You, Sam McBratney, Anita Jeram (Illus.), Candlewick

13. Barnyard Dance!, Sandra Boynton, Workman

14. Little Blue Truck, Alice Schertle, Jill McElmurry (Illus.), HMH Books for Young Readers

15. Grandma's Gardens, Hillary Clinton, Chelsea Clinton, Carme Lemniscates (Illus.), Philomel Books

CHILDREN'S SERIES

1. Harry Potter (hardcover and paperback), J.K. Rowling, Scholastic/Arthur A. Levine Books

2. Wings of Fire (hardcover and paperback), Tui T. Sutherland, Scholastic

3. Dog Man (hardcover), Dav Pilkey, Graphix

4. Magic Tree House (hardcover and paperback), Mary Pope Osborne, Sal Murdocca (Illus.), Random House

5. Elephant & Piggie (hardcover), Mo Willems, Hyperion

6. Diary of a Wimpy Kid (hardcover), Jeff Kinney, Amulet

7. The Bad Guys (hardcover and paperback), Aaron Blabey, Scholastic

8. The Hunger Games (hardcover and paperback), Suzanne Collins, Scholastic

9. The Last Kids on Earth (hardcover and paperback), Max Brallier, Douglas Holgate (Illus.), Viking Books for Young Readers

10. The Princess in Black (hardcover and paperback)