HARDCOVER FICTION
1. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens, Putnam
2. The Book of Longings, Sue Monk Kidd, Viking
3. All Adults Here, Emma Straub, Riverhead Books
4. The Glass Hotel, Emily St.John Mandel, Knopf
5. Camino Winds, John Grisham, Doubleday
6. The Dutch House, Ann Patchett, Harper
7. American Dirt, Jeanine Cummins, Flatiron Books
8. If It Bleeds, Stephen King, Scribner
9. The Nickel Boys, Colson Whitehead, Doubleday
10. Redhead by the Side of the Road, Anne Tyler, Knopf
11. Writers & Lovers, Lily King, Grove Press
12. Shakespeare for Squirrels, Christopher Moore, Morrow
13. The Last Trial, Scott Turow, Grand Central
14. Big Summer, Jennifer Weiner, Atria
15. The End of October, Lawrence Wright, Knopf
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. Untamed, Glennon Doyle, The Dial Press
2. The Splendid and the Vile, Erik Larson, Crown
3. What It's Like to Be a Bird, David Allen Sibley, Knopf
4. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
5. Becoming, Michelle Obama, Crown
6. Educated (An Indies Introduce Title), Tara Westover, Random House
7. Pelosi, Molly Ball, Holt
8. Hidden Valley Road, Robert Kolker, Doubleday
9. Dirt, Bill Buford, Knopf
10. Me and White Supremacy, Layla Saad, Sourcebooks
11. Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat, Samin Nosrat, Wendy MacNaughton (Illus.), S&S
12. Talking to Strangers, Malcolm Gladwell, Little Brown
13. The Last Book on the Left, Ben Kissel, et al., Houghton Mifflin Harcourt
14. Nothing Fancy, Alison Roman, Clarkson Potter
15. The Book of Delights, Ross Gay, Algonquin Books
TRADE PAPERBACK FICTION
1. Normal People, Sally Rooney, Hogarth
2. Little Fires Everywhere, Celeste Ng, Penguin
3. The Overstory, Richard Powers, Norton
4. Circe, Madeline Miller, Back Bay
5. City of Girls, Elizabeth Gilbert, Riverhead Books
6. The Tattooist of Auschwitz, Heather Morris, Harper
7. Disappearing Earth, Julia Phillips, Vintage
8. A Gentleman in Moscow, Amor Towles, Penguin
9. The Woman in the Window, A.J. Finn, Morrow
10. Conversations with Friends, Sally Rooney, Hogarth
11. Trust Exercise, Susan Choi, Holt
12. Station Eleven, Emily St. John Mandel, Vintage
13. The Book Woman of Troublesome Creek, Kim Michele Richardson, Sourcebooks Landmark
14. Daisy Jones & The Six, Taylor Jenkins Reid, Ballantine
15. Ask Again, Yes, Mary Beth Keane, Scribner
TRADE PAPERBACK NONFICTION
1. When Things Fall Apart, Pema Chödrön, Shambhala
2. Say Nothing, Patrick Radden Keefe, Anchor
3. Wow, No Thank You, Samantha Irby, Vintage
4. A Woman of No Importance, Sonia Purnell, Penguin
5. Braiding Sweetgrass, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions
6. White Fragility, Robin DiAngelo, Beacon Press
7. The Great Influenza, John M. Barry, Penguin
8. Sapiens, Yuval Noah Harari, Harper Perennial
9. Unorthodox, Deborah Feldman, S&S
10. Born a Crime, Trevor Noah, Spiegel & Grau
11. HBR's 10 Must Reads on Mental Toughness, Harvard Business Review Press
12. D-Day Girls, Sarah Rose, Broadway Books
13. The Library Book, Susan Orlean, S&S
14. The Body Keeps the Score, Bessel van der Kolk, Penguin
15. Native: Identity, Belonging, and Rediscovering God, Kaitlin B. Curtice, Brazos Press
MASS MARKET
1. Dune, Frank Herbert, Ace
2. The Reckoning, John Grisham, Dell
3. Camino Island, John Grisham, Dell
4. Little Fires Everywhere, Celeste Ng, Penguin
5. 1984, George Orwell, Signet
6. The Flight Attendant, Chris Bohjalian, Vintage
7. Long Road to Mercy, David Baldacci, Grand Central
8. The Couple Next Door, Shari Lapena, Penguin
9. Liar Liar, James Patterson, Candice Fox, Grand Central
10. The Tale Teller, Anne Hillerman, Harper
EARLY & MIDDLE GRADE READERS
1. The One and Only Bob, Katherine Applegate, Patricia Castelao (Illus.), Harper
2. The One and Only Ivan, Katherine Applegate, Patricia Castelao (Illus.), Harper
3. The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane, Kate DiCamillo, Bagram Ibatoulline (Illus.), Candlewick
4. New Kid, Jerry Craft, Harper
5. Because of Winn-Dixie, Kate DiCamillo, Candlewick
6. When Stars Are Scattered, Victoria Jamieson, Omar Mohamed, Dial Books
7. Echo Mountain, Lauren Wolk, Dutton Books for Young Readers
8. The Tale of Despereaux, Kate DiCamillo, Timothy Basil Ering (Illus.), Candlewick
9. Pax, Sara Pennypacker, Jon Klassen (Illus.), Balzer + Bray
10. Charlotte's Web, E.B. White, Harper
11. Guts, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
12. James and the Giant Peach, Roald Dahl, Quentin Blake (Illus.), Puffin
13. The Phantom Tollbooth, Norton Juster, Jules Feiffer (Illus.), Yearling
14. Stepping Stones, Lucy Knisley, Random House Graphic
15. Smile, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
YOUNG ADULT
1. Clap When You Land, Elizabeth Acevedo, Quill Tree Books
2. Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You, Jason Reynolds, Ibram X. Kendi, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
3. The Book Thief, Markus Zusak, Knopf Books for Young Readers
4. The Giver, Lois Lowry, HMH Books for Young Readers
5. American Royals, Katharine McGee, Ember
6. Felix Ever After, Kacen Callender, Balzer + Bray
7. One of Us Is Lying, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press
8. The Fountains of Silence, Ruta Sepetys, Philomel Books
9. The Mermaid, the Witch, and the Sea, Maggie Tokuda-Hall, Candlewick
10. One of Us Is Next, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press
11. A Good Girl's Guide to Murder, Holly Jackson, Delacorte Press
12. Chain of Gold, Cassandra Clare, Margaret K. McElderry Books
13. The Poet X, Elizabeth Acevedo, Quill Tree Books
14. Dancing at the Pity Party, Tyler Feder, Dial Books
15. The Hate U Give, Angie Thomas, Balzer + Bray
CHILDREN'S ILLUSTRATED
1. Oh, the Places You'll Go!, Dr. Seuss, Random House
2. Goodnight Moon, Margaret Wise Brown, Clement Hurd (Illus.), Harper
3. The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Eric Carle, Putnam
4. Where the Wild Things Are, Maurice Sendak, Harper
5. Dragons Love Tacos, Adam Rubin, Daniel Salmieri (Illus.), Dial
6. Brown Bear, Brown Bear, What Do You See?, Bill Martin, Eric Carle (Illus.), Henry Holt and Co. (BYR)
7. Press Here, Herve Tullet, Chronicle Books
8. The Book With No Pictures, B.J. Novak, Dial
9. Don't Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus!, Mo Willems, Hyperion
10. Make Way for Ducklings, Robert McCloskey, Puffin
11. The Word Collector, Peter H. Reynolds, Orchard Books
12. Guess How Much I Love You, Sam McBratney, Anita Jeram (Illus.), Candlewick
13. Barnyard Dance!, Sandra Boynton, Workman
14. Little Blue Truck, Alice Schertle, Jill McElmurry (Illus.), HMH Books for Young Readers
15. Grandma's Gardens, Hillary Clinton, Chelsea Clinton, Carme Lemniscates (Illus.), Philomel Books
CHILDREN'S SERIES
1. Harry Potter (hardcover and paperback), J.K. Rowling, Scholastic/Arthur A. Levine Books
2. Wings of Fire (hardcover and paperback), Tui T. Sutherland, Scholastic
3. Dog Man (hardcover), Dav Pilkey, Graphix
4. Magic Tree House (hardcover and paperback), Mary Pope Osborne, Sal Murdocca (Illus.), Random House
5. Elephant & Piggie (hardcover), Mo Willems, Hyperion
6. Diary of a Wimpy Kid (hardcover), Jeff Kinney, Amulet
7. The Bad Guys (hardcover and paperback), Aaron Blabey, Scholastic
8. The Hunger Games (hardcover and paperback), Suzanne Collins, Scholastic
9. The Last Kids on Earth (hardcover and paperback), Max Brallier, Douglas Holgate (Illus.), Viking Books for Young Readers
10. The Princess in Black (hardcover and paperback)