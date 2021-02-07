With inches of snow covering the frozen ground, seeds and spring might not come to mind with a glance out the window.
But for a growing group of residents prepping for a full garden season this year, it is time to secure whatever seeds they expect to start before it comes time to plant.
We are not quite at the prime time to start those seeds just yet, according to experts. Judy Campbell, president of Iowa County Master Gardening in Wisconsin, said she would give it a little time to start even the earliest vegetables.
“I’m getting ready to start my onions in a couple of weeks. I just learned how to grow them from seed last year,” she told the Telegraph Herald. “Peppers and eggplants are next. They’ll need the bottom heat because they need to be really warm — 60 to 70 degrees — to germinate. I’m going to start those probably around the first of March.”
Brittany Demezier, Dubuque County Food Systems Program Coordinator for Iowa State University Extension, said the next to need starting, in her eyes, are tomatoes.
“People usually like to eat those early, so starting them first will give you an earlier first crop,” she said.
So why buy now? According to these growers, you’ll just about have to.
“This year especially, getting your seeds early is going to be important,” Demezier said. “Last year’s major increase in interest caused problems and seems to be the same this year. Oftentimes there are plenty of seeds to sell, but a lot aren’t yet packaged and ready.”
Campbell said she already stocked her seeds, out of caution.
“I ordered mine in December because last year, when I went to order, a lot of the varieties I like to grow were already sold out,” she said.
This boom in interest in gardening at home — even starting the seeds at home — stemmed from the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic and folks heeding the call to limit leaving their home. But, as the pandemic continues, so does this trend.
“No one knew how much the demand was going to continue,” Demezier said. “A lot of our commercial growers, who maybe sell at farmers markets, have told us they are even having trouble.”
A trip to the website of the Decorah, Iowa-based Seed Savers Exchange — specializing in heirloom seeds — too late in the day shows how much the pandemic has impacted their operation.
“We have currently reached our daily limit of orders and will begin accepting new orders tomorrow at 8:30 AM CT. High order volume and COVID-19 safety measures on-site have caused us to limit the number of new orders we can accept each day.”
Demezier said that aficionados, though, still find starting seeds at home worth it for the variety.
“Your big box stores will only get certain varieties, those they know they can sell a lot of,” she said. “So, if you want your black tomatoes, your white-striped eggplant, those are harder to find and good options to start yourself.”
Campbell said she also gets more out of the practice than just the vegetables.
“Gardening, and especially from seeds, is just so rewarding,” she said. “When you grow your own food and can open your freezer throughout the year and it is full of what you grew, you just can’t beat that.”