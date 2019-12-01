“North Dakotans Never Give Up,” by Larry Aasen. Ellery Press ISBN 978-0-578-48791-5, $18.
Larry Aasen’s “North Dakotans Never Give Up: A Memoir” describes the challenges that Aasen, his relatives, neighbors and many famous North Dakotans faced as they experienced the Dust Bowl, blizzards and war to make a great state.
As Aasen tells us, it was not in spite of those calamities that North Dakotans succeeded, but because of them.
Aasen was born in a log house on a farm near Gardner, N.D., and graduated from Hillsboro High School. He attended North Dakota State University and later graduated from the University of North Dakota.
The Aasen saga began when his grandfather, Ole Aasen, came to America:
He was able to get passage on a ship and arrived at Ellis Island in New York in 1870 at age 25. A train took him to Minnesota and by the time he reached Fargo, N.D., he had just $7 in his pocket to begin his new life.
Ole’s story was probably the rule rather than the exception. Tough Scandinavian immigrants braved the sea for a chance at a new life in America.
It was far from an easy one, though. Farming was the main occupation, and those who made it did well. Those who did not vanished from the prairie, long fallen-down homes and barns the last trace of them.
Life wasn’t hard only for farmers. As Aasen related, if teachers smoked, used lipstick or got married, they were fired.
The Johnsons were a typical North Dakota family.
The Johnson house was large. Henry and Clara slept in a bedroom on the main floor and all the kids found their sleeping space upstairs. A large coal stove and a kitchen wood stove provided heat. Kerosene lamps and lanterns provided the light. The communication was by telephone. During the Great Depression, some families could not afford the telephone. They got their news from the radio, mostly WDAY and the Fargo Forum newspaper.
Aasen writes of famous North Dakotans — or adopted North Dakotans — like John Hancock, Roger Maris, Angie Dickinson, Eric Sevareid, Peggy Lee, Lawrence Welk and Theodore Roosevelt — all personalities forged in the state’s crucible of howling winds, bitterly cold winters, blistering hot summers and little respite from work or hardships that were all a way of life.
This is a wonderful memoir for anyone who might share Aasen’s memories. It’s even better for those who want to know more about our pioneer past.