Several book-related events sponsored by the Dubuque County Library will take place in October and November.
The schedule includes:
- Author Holly Tierney-Bedord. 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, Peosta branch, 8342 NICC Drive, conference room No. 1.
A discussion with the author of more than 20 novels and novellas, who will be speaking on her latest book, “I Will Follow Him,” a light-hearted mystery romance set on a cruise ship. Learn about the author’s writing process, meet the author and have a chance to buy her book for $9.
- Morbid Curiosities: An Evening with Edgar Allan Poe. 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, Asbury branch, 5290 Grand Meadow Drive.
A look at Poe’s powerful writing and Darrin Crow’s masterful storytelling. Crow enjoys bringing Poe’s classic tales and poetry from “The Masque of the Red Death” to “The Raven” to life, as well as introducing audiences to lesser known works like the darkly hilarious comedy, “The Angel of the Odd.” Aimed at high school or older audiences.
- All Iowa Reads author Ted Genoways. 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, Asbury branch.
A discussion of the All Iowa Reads title, “This Blessed Earth: A Year in the Life of An American Family Farm,” by Genoways. Registration requested.
- POWS in Iowa, 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6. Asbury branch.
Iowa author/speaker Linda McCann will share her knowledge of WWII POWs in Iowa. You will be able to purchase her book for $20.