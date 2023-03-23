In a world that seems increasingly ruled by division, many believe laughter to be the great unifier, with comedians the deliverers of perspective a la punch line.
While some might be tempted by how far they can step to the edge (occasionally jumping over) comedian Brian Regan believes approaching it a different way can be just as effective.
“I like to think my show is always evolving,” Regan said in a phone interview. “New bits come in where old bits fall by the wayside. As a comedian, you’re always observing the world, giving people a perspective to think about and laugh about, hopefully on the interesting side of the tracks. You find out when you get up in front of people.”
Regan will bring his stand-up comedy to Dubuque’s Five Flags Center on Thursday, March 30.
Dubbed “Your favorite comedian’s favorite comedian” by Entertainment Weekly, Regan’s three-decade career has seen him take the stage at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., as well as Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center’s Avery Fisher Hall, the Beacon Theater and Radio City Music Hall in New York City — the latter of which marked the location of his 2015 live Comedy Central special, “Brian Regan: Live from Radio City Music Hall.”
He also stars in a Netflix show, “Stand Up and Away! With Brian Regan,” a sketch-meets-stand-up-comedy series that debuted in 2018 and is executive produced by Regan and Jerry Seinfeld.
Regan also has had two Netflix specials — 2017’s “Brian Regan: Nunchucks and Flamethrowers” and 2021’s “Brian Regan: On the Rocks.”
Additionally, Regan has been seen as a regular on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” made 28 appearances on “The Late Show with David Letterman,” appeared as a guest in two episodes of Seinfeld’s “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee” and made a cameo appearance in the Chris Rock film, “Top Five.”
It’s been a journey for the stand-up star from Florida who went on to attend Heidelberg College in Ohio.
“It all happened when I went to college,” Regan said. “I went to play football and study accounting. I did play football. I didn’t study.”
It was wise cracks such as that that caught the attention of his football coach.
“To his credit, he saw something there and encouraged me to switch my major to theater arts so I could take some acting and speech classes,” Regan said. “After a while, I started to wonder if this was something I could do for a living.”
Regan honed his act, making his late night debut in 1991 on “The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson,” and releasing his first comedy album, “Brian Regan Live,” in 1997. Seven have since followed.
From there, Regan established a reputation for his clean brand of observational, sarcastic and often self-deprecating comedy, refraining from profanity, politics and taboo topics.
“My hope is to do shows where everybody in the audience feels comfortable,” he said. “I don’t like them to feel like they’re squirming in their seats. At the same time, I think some of the things I like to talk about surprises people. I get into certain topics where people might go, ‘Hmm. I didn’t expect that.’ But I always try to aim for the kind of jokes that both sides can laugh at.
“Unfortunately, the world has gotten quite divisive. I was just talking to another comedian the other day, and we agreed that it’s impossible to do a show where somebody might not take offense to something. You do the best you can and try not to worry too much.”
Off stage, Regan said he “likes to be lousy at golf,” among other hobbies he claims to have no skill.
“After touring and traveling, it’s nice just to have some time off,” he said. “Just sit back and have a cigar and a glass of wine and chill.”
And, of course, take in observations about the world that fuel his stand-up.
“There are comedians who choose to get more political,” he said. “You can do what you want to do and talk about what you want to talk about. But I believe there is a place for comedy that doesn’t necessarily go in those directions. All comedians have a different approach. I just want people to come and have a good time.”
