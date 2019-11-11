November is prostate cancer month, and I would like to review some of the technological advancements in treating prostate cancer, particularly with radiation therapy.
The standard treatment options for men with early stage, low-risk prostate cancer include radiation therapy (external beam radiation from a linear accelerator or brachytherapy with radioactive seeds), radical prostatectomy or active surveillance in carefully selected patients.
The choice of treatment is determined by patient preference and patient risk factors. All current trials completed to date suggest that outcomes with either external beam radiation therapy or brachytherapy are similar to those with radical prostatectomy for men with localized disease. Because RT is less invasive, it has become the most common way to treat prostate cancer.
Historically, radiation therapy was inconvenient for patients. A traditional RT course would entail approximately 40 to 44 treatments, Monday through Friday. Small radiation doses were delivered every day, which eventually would build up to a desired cumulative dose. This approach was done to minimize side effects to surrounding organs such as the bladder and bowels.
During the past 10 years, we have seen significant technological advancements in the specialty of radiation therapy. This advancements have been seen in three primary areas:
Treatment planning software: Historically our radiation beams did not discriminate between prostate cancer and normal bladder and bowels. Now, our RT planning software allows us to shape radiation beams, using millimeter blocks, to bend and curve radiation doses away from organs that we want to spare. We call this “dose painting” and the technology is called Intensity Modulated Radiation Therapy. With the advancements in planning, we have seen side effects decrease dramatically.
Image guidance: The prostate gland moves with breathing. Historically, we did not have a way to adequately compensate for this motion, so we would treat a larger area such that we wouldn’t miss our target. Now with 4-D imaging, we accurately can see the motion of the prostate.
We also have the technology to film daily while the patient is getting treatment to adjust for any treatment setup errors. The end result is accuracy within millimeters.
This accuracy and precision has given us the ability, in some cases, to reduce our treatment from 44 treatments to five.
Stereotactic Body Radiation is a highly potent and targeted form of radiation therapy that allows us to complete prostate treatments within five treatments. It has been described as “surgery without a scalpel.”
Anatomic manipulation: The prostate resides in prime real estate. It sits just below the bladder and directly on top of the rectum. One of the most common side effects from radiation therapy is bowel irritation.
One of the most recent advancements in our specialty is the ability to create separation between organs to further reduce radiation dose. A new hydrogel called SpacerOAR has been developed. It can be inserted between the prostate and rectum and slowly dissolves over three months.
The spacer allows us to create a separation between the prostate and rectum. This reduces radiation doses to the rectum by up to 50%. We recently utilized this spacer in one of our patients receiving SBRT. The hydrogel displaces the rectum away from the prostate. You can see the radiation doses encompassing the prostate and avoiding the rectum below.
In summary, we have seen significant advancements in the treatment of prostate cancer. Because of these advancements, we can now deliver RT faster, more accurately and with fewer side effects.