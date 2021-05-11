MOUNT CARROLL, Ill. — Timber Lake Playhouse will open for its 60th season on Saturday, May 15, with a Summer Kick Off Party. It will feature food, drink tents, games and concerts.
At 2 p.m., Johnny Russler and the Beach Bums will perform the music of Jimmy Buffet. The Sounds of Summer will offer a Beach Boys Tribute at 7.
Throughout the day, food tents, outdoor bars and concessions and games for all ages will be available. Hot dogs, hamburgers, panini sandwiches, drinks and chips will be available for purchase from noon until 6, and bars will be open from noon through the end of the evening concert.
From 1 to 3, staff also will host tours of the facility, with a bags tournament beginning at 2 for youth and at 4:30 for adults.
Concerts will continue in the coming weeks, with A Tribute to Buddy Holly, featuring Zachary Stevenson, and the Oh Boys! at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 22. On Saturday, May 29, Chicago-based band 52nd Street will perform the music of Billy Joel.
Tickets are $25 and $20 for subscribers. A family pack is available for $60.
The summer mainstage season will delay opening until Thursday, June 17, with the musical, “Pippin.” The summer will continue with “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee,” “Jesus Christ Superstar,” “The Robber Bridegroom” and “Ain’t Misbehavin’.” In September, “The Buddy Holly Story” will come to the stage.
Timber Lake also has moved “A Closer Walk with Patsy Cline” to October and the world premiere of “What a Wonderful World” to Christmas.
Subscription tickets to see the six summer productions are available for $119. “The Buddy Holly Story” can be added to subscriptions for an additional $20. Individual tickets for all shows, including “What a Wonderful World,” are $30 for adults, $25 for seniors and $20 for students and children.
Subscriptions or individual tickets can be purchased online at www.timberlakeplayhouse.org.