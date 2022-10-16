10162022-cur-daughtersbook
Kurt Hansen’s second novel, “Daughters of Teutobod,” is an epic work of historical fiction that spans generations and tells the stories of three strong women — Teutobod’s wife, Gudrun, and two of his descendants: Susanna, a Pennsylvania farmer’s wife in the World War II era and Susanna’s daughter Gretel, a U.S. senator in the 21st century.

While Teutobod was a real historic figure, the wife and the descendants in Hansen’s novel are works of fiction.

