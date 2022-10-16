Kurt Hansen’s second novel, “Daughters of Teutobod,” is an epic work of historical fiction that spans generations and tells the stories of three strong women — Teutobod’s wife, Gudrun, and two of his descendants: Susanna, a Pennsylvania farmer’s wife in the World War II era and Susanna’s daughter Gretel, a U.S. senator in the 21st century.
While Teutobod was a real historic figure, the wife and the descendants in Hansen’s novel are works of fiction.
“One of the motivating questions for writing the book was, ‘How did these women do it?’” Hansen, 67, said. “Women would go from powerless to within just a few generations being valued consultants and mystics. There had to be some value innately in at least some of the women other than reproduction. Women had power and value and intelligence during those times, and it was interesting exploring that question through different generations.”
Teutobod was a real person, but there isn’t much known about him other than his defeat of the Romans at the Battle of Arausio in 105 B.C. and his capture at the Battle of Aquae Sextiae in 102 B.C. After that, he drops out of history. Most likely, he was executed by the Romans.
One of the themes of Hansen’s book, the resilience of women, is woven throughout the stories.
“Following these women who are all on the same family tree, we see that they’re facing trials and tribulations, regardless of whether it’s 2,000 years ago or World War II Pennsylvania or in the modern era,” he said. “The struggles women have faced in a variety of times and places really shows their resilience and strength.”
Hansen, who worked in the mental health field for 15 years and spent the last 30 years in ministry, said one inspiration for the book were the women he’d worked with throughout the years.
“The tendency in this culture is all one side or another on every subject,” he said. “I don’t want to say that every woman I’ve ever worked with was a great manager or that every man I’ve worked with was a bad manager. But if I look back over the years, I have felt the most respect for women. They get stuff done.”
Hansen didn’t tackle fiction writing until his retirement, and it’s something he hopes to continue.
“I wrote a sermon a week for 20 years,” he said. “And I wrote some poetry. But now I have more time to write and research.”
For his research into the Teutonic era, Hansen reached out to a professor at George Washington University in St. Louis who had written a treatise on women of the Teutonic age.
”I was able to get a lot from his research,” he said. “I also researched language. The Teutons were nomads, so much of their language included Nordic and German.”
Hansen said it was his World War II research, which has to stretch from the Pennsylvania Dutch to the European battle theater, where one of Susanna’s sons goes to fight, that proved to be the hardest because of the sheer amount of material available.
“There’s a lot of labor that goes into this,” he said.The launch party for the release of “Daughters of Teutobod” will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, in the Palisades Room at Timmerman’s Supper Club, 7777 Timmerman Drive, East Dubuque, Ill.
The public is invited. Signed copies will be available for sale.
The book also is available at www.amazon.com. The cost is $26 for paperback and $9.99 for a Kindle version.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.