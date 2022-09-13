GALENA, Ill. — Galena Center for the Arts, 971 Gear St., will host a songwriters showcase and welcome back a popular singing trio.
Pearl Olson and Lenny Wayne are the featured artists for the Songwriters Showcase. They will perform on the outdoor stage at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15.
Wayne has organized numerous songwriter events in the area, including hosting the Songwriters Showcase since its inception in 2014. He plays original songs and cover tunes as a solo artist and in several bands, including his collaboration with Pearl in Big Medicine.
Olson, aka Cowgirl Pearl, is at home on the mandolin, stand-up bass fiddle and guitar, as well as with vocals and songwriting.
In the case of inclement weather, the concert will move to the indoor performance space.
This is a free event. Donations are appreciated.
The John Erickson Trio will return to Galena for two performances at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, and Saturday, Sept. 17.
This trio has been performing for more than 10 years with its arrangements of pop and jazz classics and original music.
The cost is $20. Tickets are available for general table or riser seating. Purchase tickets online or at the door.
Refreshments will be available for purchase. The art gallery will be open one hour prior to the show. Seating opens at 6:30 p.m.
