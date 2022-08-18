I know you’re weary of the whole COVID-19 thing, but nationally we’re up to more than 100,000 new cases a day, and it’s smart, once again, to mask indoors and in crowds and make wise decisions about where and with whom you hang out. And, even with the variants that are now around, there are a lot of reasons to make sure you and everyone in your family from age 6 months up is vaccinated and boosted (when appropriate).
A new study shows the second mRNA booster is providing significantly improved defense against Omicron BA.1 and BA.2/BA.2.12.1 and while those strains, along with BA.5, can infect people who are fully vaccinated, when that happens, it’s very unlikely to cause severe illness.
And, boy, do you want to avoid severe COVID-19 that sends you to the hospital! An analysis by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that during the pandemic, superbug infections in U.S. hospitals surged, and deaths from these bugs increased by about 15% overall — with infection from carbapenem-resistant Acinetobacter bacteria, which cause pneumonia and wound, bloodstream and urinary tract infections, increasing by 78%. The CDC also says that 29,400 people died from antimicrobial-resistant infections during the first year of the pandemic and that, of those, nearly 40% acquired the infection in-hospital.
You’ll be a lot wearier if you and your loved ones get severe COVID-19, antibiotic-resistant infections and life-shortening complications. Just another reason, in addition to long COVID-19’s brain fog, to mask up indoors, get vaccinated and boosted. It’s kind to yourself-and to others.
Health pioneer Michael Roizen, M.D., is chief wellness officer emeritus at the Cleveland Clinic and author of four No. 1 New York Times bestsellers. His next book is “The Great Age Reboot: Cracking the Longevity Code for a Younger Tomorrow.”
