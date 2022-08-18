I know you’re weary of the whole COVID-19 thing, but nationally we’re up to more than 100,000 new cases a day, and it’s smart, once again, to mask indoors and in crowds and make wise decisions about where and with whom you hang out. And, even with the variants that are now around, there are a lot of reasons to make sure you and everyone in your family from age 6 months up is vaccinated and boosted (when appropriate).

A new study shows the second mRNA booster is providing significantly improved defense against Omicron BA.1 and BA.2/BA.2.12.1 and while those strains, along with BA.5, can infect people who are fully vaccinated, when that happens, it’s very unlikely to cause severe illness.

Health pioneer Michael Roizen, M.D., is chief wellness officer emeritus at the Cleveland Clinic and author of four No. 1 New York Times bestsellers. His next book is “The Great Age Reboot: Cracking the Longevity Code for a Younger Tomorrow.”

