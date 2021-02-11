In October 2020, a study by the Digital New Deal found the number of interactions with false content on Facebook had spiked 242% since 2016. But social media isn’t the only place where news gets skewed so innocent bystanders — like you — get skewered.

A recent study declared “high doses of saccharin don’t lead to diabetes in healthy adults.” That’s misleading in so many ways.

• Many people with serious health issues consider themselves healthy. For example, while 60% of seniors have one or more chronic medical condition, such as diabetes or heart disease, 82% of them rate their health as excellent, very good or good. They may mistakenly think this study’s findings apply to them.

• In this country, few people meet the “healthy adults” standards that the researchers used: a body mass index of around 22, HDL in the upper 50s, a glucose reading in the upper 80s or low 90s. Instead, 74% of U.S. adults are overweight or obese; over 100 million have diabetes or prediabetes (elevated glucose levels); and around 45 million don’t meet the HDL target.

• Other studies have found that artificial sweeteners may tip the balance into diabetes — especially if using them makes you think you can eat more ultraprocessed foods than before!

The smart choice is to enjoy sweet flavors from whole fruits and 70% cacao chocolate (1 ounce a day). You want to retrain your taste buds to love the food that loves you back — not trick ‘em with fake flavors and nutrition-empty calories.

Mehmet Oz, M.D. is host of “The Dr. Oz Show,” and Mike Roizen, M.D. is Chief Wellness Officer Emeritus at Cleveland Clinic. To live your healthiest, tune into “The Dr. Oz Show” or visit www.sharecare.com.

