What's it worth on eBay? Unopened toys often bring in great eBay sales

We all have received toys, and most everyone opens them and plays with them.
I am not sure how a child with any new toy could resist the desire to open the package and play with it.
But if they had and that unopened toy had stayed in its original box in great shape, the value can far exceed what the toy sold for when purchased at the store. Through the years we have sold many examples of unopened toys.
Most recently, we had several sets of Legos that had remained sealed and unassembled.
A Legoland Pirates Black Seas Barracuda set No. 6285 retailed for $109.99 in 2006, and we recently sold one Mint In Box (MIB) for $400.
Based on information available online at www.BrickEconomy.com, this set has had an annual growth rate of 10.95% during the past 15 years.
Investors in mutual funds have had on average of 4.67% rate of return in the past 20 years.
You might want to consider buying more toys.