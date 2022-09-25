Call 563-556-3305 before 8 a.m. to make lunch reservations.
Monday, Oct. 3: Ham and scalloped potatoes, spinach salad, corn, applesauce and lazy cookie.
Tuesday, Oct. 4: Rueben sandwich, French fries, three bean salad, pears and cream cheese brownies.
Wednesday, Oct. 5: Country fried steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, mixed vegetables, Mandarin oranges and Jell-O cake.
Thursday, Oct. 6: Roast pork, rice pilaf, cheesy cauliflower, dinner roll and banana bars.
Friday, Oct. 7: Sloppy Joes, tater tors, fruit cocktail and cherry chip cake.
Monday, Oct. 10: Taco bake, Mexicali corn, corn bread, tropical fruit and Oreo dessert.
Tuesday, Oct. 11: Pulled pork, baked beans, coleslaw, peaches and brownie.
Wednesday, Oct. 12: Roast beef, mashed potatoes and gravy, carrots, peas, pears and lemon cake.
Thursday, Oct. 13: Chicken Parmesan over spaghetti, lettuce salad, garlic bread and beet bread.
Friday, Oct. 14: Ham wrap, carrot soup, pineapple and angel food with strawberries.
Monday, Oct. 17: Barbecue chicken, au gratin potatoes, green beans, fruit cocktail and pudding.
Tuesday, Oct. 18: Liver and onions (sub: Salisbury steak), mashed potatoes and gravy, carrots, strawberry fluff and pie.
Wednesday, Oct. 19: Tilapia, mac and cheese, stewed tomatoes, peaches and cheesecake.
Thursday, Oct. 20: Apple glazed pork, hash brown casserole, mixed vegetables, cherry fruit salad and cookie.
Friday, Oct. 21: Chili, chili dog with cheese, broccoli slaw, banana and German chocolate cake.
Monday, Oct. 24: Chicken chop suey, oriental vegetables, tropical fruit and Butterfinger dessert.
Tuesday, Oct. 25: Spaghetti with meat sauce, bread stick, lettuce salad, pears and cherry Jell-O.
Wednesday, Oct. 26: Open-face turkey, mashed potatoes with gravy, mixed vegetables, pineapple and pumpkin bar.
Thursday, Oct. 27: Swiss steak, baby bakers, Chicken alfredo, garlic bread, broccoli slaw, tropical fruit and pudding.
Friday, Oct. 28: Tuna and noodles, coleslaw, peas, Mandarin oranges and chocolate supreme cake.
Monday, Oct. 31: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes with gravy, carrots, pineapple and scotcheroos.
