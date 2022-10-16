HARDCOVER FICTION
1. Our Missing Hearts, Celeste Ng, Penguin Press
2. Fairy Tale, Stephen King, Scribner
3. Lucy by the Sea, Elizabeth Strout, Random House
4. The Winners, Fredrik Backman, Atria
5. Mad Honey, Jodi Picoult, Jennifer Finney Boylan, Ballantine
6. Lessons in Chemistry, Bonnie Garmus, Doubleday
7. The Golden Enclaves, Naomi Novik, Del Rey
8. The Marriage Portrait, Maggie O’Farrell, Knopf
9. The Bullet That Missed, Richard Osman, Pamela Dorman Books
10. Horse, Geraldine Brooks, Viking
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. I’m Glad My Mom Died, Jennette McCurdy, Simon & Schuster
2. Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America, Maggie Haberman, Penguin Press
3. What If? 2: Additional Serious Scientific Answers to Absurd Hypothetical Questions, Randall Munroe, Riverhead Books
4. Dinners with Ruth: A Memoir on the Power of Friendships, Nina Totenberg, Simon & Schuster
5. Starry Messenger: Cosmic Perspectives on Civilization, Neil deGrasse Tyson, Henry Holt and Co.
6. Crying in H Mart: A Memoir, Michelle Zauner, Knopf
7. Solito: A Memoir, Javier Zamora, Hogarth
8. The Divider: Trump in the White House, 2017-2021, Peter Baker, Susan Glasser, Doubleday
9. Healing Through Words, Rupi Kaur, Andrews McMeel
10. Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones, James Clear, Avery
TRADE PAPERBACK FICTION
1. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo, Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square Press
2. Cloud Cuckoo Land, Anthony Doerr, Scribner
3. It Ends with Us, Colleen Hoover, Atria
4. Verity, Colleen Hoover, Grand Central
5. The Sentence, Louise Erdrich, Harper Perennial
6. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens, Putnam
7. The Thursday Murder Club, Richard Osman, Penguin
8. Project Hail Mary, Andy Weir, Ballantine
9. Ugly Love, Colleen Hoover, Atria
10. The Silent Patient, Alex Michaelides, Celadon Books
TRADE PAPERBACK NONFICTION
1. Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge, and the Teachings of Plants, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions
2. All About Love: New Visions, bell hooks, Morrow
3. The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma, Bessel van der Kolk, M.D., Penguin
4. Fuzz: When Nature Breaks the Law, Mary Roach, Norton
5. The 2023 Old Farmer’s Almanac, Old Farmer’s Almanac
6. Entangled Life: How Fungi Make Our Worlds, Change Our Minds & Shape Our Futures, Merlin Sheldrake, Random House
7. Vanderbilt: The Rise and Fall of an American Dynasty, Anderson Cooper, Katherine Howe, Harper
8. Finding the Mother Tree: Discovering the Wisdom of the Forest, Suzanne Simard, Vintage
9. How to Focus (Mindfulness Essentials #9), Thich Nhat Hanh, Jason DeAntonis (Illus.), Parallax Press
10. Getting Lost, Annie Ernaux, Alison L. Strayer (Transl.), Seven Stories Press
MASS MARKET
1. 1984, George Orwell, Signet
2. Dune, Frank Herbert, Ace
3. Fire & Blood, George R. R. Martin, Bantam
4. The Diary of a Young Girl, Anne Frank, Bantam
5. The Shining, Stephen King, Anchor
6. A Game of Thrones, George R. R. Martin, Bantam
7. Animal Farm, George Orwell, Signet
8. The Way of Kings, Brandon Sanderson, Tor
9. The Name of the Wind, Patrick Rothfuss, DAW
10. Slaughterhouse-Five, Kurt Vonnegut, Laurel Leaf
EARLY & MIDDLE GRADE READERS
1. Odder, Katherine Applegate, Charles Santoso (Illus.), Feiwel & Friends
2. Two Degrees, Alan Gratz, Scholastic Press
3. The Door of No Return, Kwame Alexander, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
4. The Tryout: A Graphic Novel, Christina Soontornvat, Joanna Cacao (Illus.), Graphix
5. The Stars Did Wander Darkling, Colin Meloy, Balzer + Bray
6. Besties: Find Their Groove, Kayla Miller, Kristina Luu (Illus.), Jeffrey Canino, Clarion Books
7. The First Cat in Space Ate Pizza, Mac Barnett, Shawn Harris (Illus.), Katherine Tegen Books
8. Super Extra Deluxe Essential Handbook (Pokémon), Scholastic
9. Garlic and the Witch, Bree Paulsen, Quill Tree Books
10. Smile: A Graphic Novel, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
YOUNG ADULT
1. The First to Die at the End, Adam Silvera, Quill Tree Books
2. They Both Die at the End, Adam Silvera, Quill Tree Books
3. Nothing More to Tell, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press
4. A Scatter of Light, Malinda Lo, Dutton Books for Young Readers
5. Foul Lady Fortune, Chloe Gong, Margaret K. McElderry Books
6. One of Us Is Lying, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press
7. Long Live the Pumpkin Queen: Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas, Shea Ernshaw, Disney Press
8. Hocus Pocus: The Illustrated Novelization, A.W. Jantha, Gris Grimly (Illus.), Disney Press
9. The Sunbearer Trials, Aiden Thomas, Feiwel & Friends
10. Lightlark, Alex Aster, Amulet
CHILDREN’S ILLUSTRATED
1. Room on the Broom, Julia Donaldson, Axel Scheffler (Illus.), Dial Books
2. Creepy Crayon!, Aaron Reynolds, Peter Brown (Illus.), Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
3. The Crayons Trick or Treat, Drew Daywalt, Oliver Jeffers (Illus.), Philomel Books
4. Little Blue Truck’s Halloween, Alice Schertle, Jill McElmurry (Illus.), HMH Books for Young Readers
5. Construction Site Gets a Fright!, Sherri Duskey Rinker, AG Ford (Illus.), Chronicle Books
CHILDREN’S SERIES
1. Wings of Fire (hardcover and paperback), Tui T. Sutherland, Scholastic
2. Heartstopper (hardcover and paperback), Alice Oseman, Graphix
3. Baby-Sitters Club Graphix (hardcover and paperback), Ann M. Martin, Chan Chau (Illus.), Scholastic
4. Dog Man (hardcover), Dav Pilkey, Graphix
5. InvestiGators (hardcover), John Patrick Green, First Second
