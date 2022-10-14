Editor’s note: In honor of National Arts and Humanities Month, the Telegraph Herald asked local artists and arts leaders, “What is art?” Throughout the month, we’ll share their answers. Want to weigh in? Email Features Editor Megan Gloss at megan.gloss@thmedia.com.
“What is art? What isn’t? According to the Communist Party’s doctrine, art is an object hanging on a wall, between the kitchen and the bathroom.
“If the person who created it says, ‘It’s art,’ well then, it is.
“I think humans invented art. It certainly wasn’t a necessity. We invented art to capture our most amazing moments of experience, like a road map of where we were, what we saw, how we felt and what we want others to remember, or at least give humanity a taste of that moment.
“Art is in everything, if we can see it. A thousand people experience an event. Only one writes it into verse, then another turns it into legend, then others make it into a movie, and again, thousands revisit it on the screen. Then, our culture gives it an award of art excellence (Oscar), and it returns to legend.
“The three inquiries when meeting an advanced extraterrestrial being would be, ‘Do you believe in God? What is your religion? Do you create art?’
“We are not art. We invented it to allow us a private, unique viewpoint on our existence that is not dictated by religion, morals, family or nation.
“As a performing artist, we live that unique viewpoint in the ephemeral field that must be shared with others and a piece of that star dust embeds itself for the continuity of humanities yearning to be connected soul to soul to creator and back again.” — Doug Mackie, Dubuque-based dancer, choreographer and actor
