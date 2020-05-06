The Dubuque Symphony Orchestra has announced the winner of its 2020 Pursuit of the Podium.
Having raised the most funds, Jack Schmid will conduct one piece at the free Summer Melodies concert on Sunday, June 28, at the Dubuque Arboretum & Botanical Gardens.
Along with Schmid, contestants Chris Farber, Beth Miller McDonald and Justin Stinson raised $18,000 in the annual fundraiser.
Pursuit of the Podium supports a variety of initiatives consistent with the DSO’s mission, which is to engage the tri-state community and enrich its quality of life through live musical performances and educational programs.
Since Pursuit of the Podium was introduced during the 2012-2013 season, 30 community leaders have participated and raised more than $193,000.