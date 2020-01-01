“Doctor Who,” 7 p.m. on BBCA
“Doctor Who” fans have been waiting for a year for their favorite series to return, but executive producer and showrunner Chris Chibnall promises them that their patience will be rewarded by “Skyfall,” the first of a two-part Season 12 premiere. In fact, Chibnall says, this could be the biggest “Doctor Who” ever, in terms of the sheer scope of the production and international locations used. What else? Cybermen, lots of them, all deadlier than ever. Jodie Whittaker, Bradley Walsh, Mandip Gill and Tosin Cole star; Stephen Fry guest stars.
“HGTV Dream Home 2020,” 7 p.m. on HGTV
Host Tamara Day (“Bargain Mansions”) and designer Brian Patrick Flynn unveil the stunning 2020 dream home, a waterfront residence located among the palm trees and live oaks on the coveted resort town of Hilton Head Island, S.C. This special follows the design team as they take this all-season coastal home from inception to completion, using the finest materials, reclaimed resources and custom architectural touches. The home’s interior design, decor and palette also are inspired by the region’s salt marsh coastline.
“On the Basis of Sex,” 8 p.m. on SHOW
British actress Felicity Jones earned warm reviews for her performance in this 2018 biopic that chronicles the life and early career of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the iconic attorney and later U.S. Supreme Court justice who found her own distinctive voice while representing working-class women and other groups who had few advocates among the seats of power. Armie Hammer stars as her loving and supportive husband, Martin; Justin Theroux, Kathy Bates and Sam Waterston also star.
“Supernanny,” 9 p.m. on LIFE
Professional nanny Jo Frost returns in a reboot of the hit show in which she starred for seven seasons on ABC, bringing her 30 years of expertise in childcare to modern families. Since the show’s initial 2005-11 run, parents face a host of new and different societal and behavioral changes, so in these 20 new episodes, Frost offers them hope and relief with her advice and techniques to restore calm to a chaotic household.