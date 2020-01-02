GIT Improv, formerly Guys in Ties, will perform its improv comedy at the Bell Tower Theater, 2728 Asbury Road, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18.
The group of professional comedians from the Quad Cities are returning to the Bell Tower Theater for the 15th year. The comedy troupe will create its show based on suggestions from the audience. The show is suitable for all ages.
The cost is $20. Discounts are available for groups of 20 or more.
For more information, call 563-588-3377 or visit www.belltowertheater.net.