MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Ohnward Fine Arts Center, 1215 E. Platt St., will host auditions for its 2022 summer camp show. This year’s production will be “Moana Jr.”
Auditions will be from 10 a.m. to noon and from 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday, June 30. Students age 8 (or going into second grade) through 18 years old can audition. Male and female roles will be cast.
Rehearsals will be from 10 a.m. to noon from Tuesday, July 5, through Friday, Aug. 5. There will be no weekend rehearsals.
Performances will be at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7. The cost will be $10 for adults and $8 for students for tickets purchased in advance; and $13 for adults and $10 for students for tickets purchased at the door on the day of performances.
The cost for the summer program is $50 per child. For multi-child families, the cost is $50 for the first child, $25 for the second child and $15 for each subsequent child. A limited number of no-cost or low-cost scholarships are available.
The show will be directed by executive director Richard Hall, with music direction by Linda Polk, piano accompaniment by Jenna Junge and choreography by Mandi Kuster.
Adult volunteers are needed for set painting and construction, costumes and props and to assist backstage during rehearsals and shows.
For more information on scholarships, questions about the program or to purchase performance tickets, call 563-652-9815. Tickets can also be purchased at Ohnward Fine Arts Center.
