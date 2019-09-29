Author and historian Linda McCann will discuss her new book, “Prisoners of War in Iowa,” from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, at Shalom Spirituality Center, 1001 Davis St.
There were about 25,000 German, Italian and Japanese prisoners of war in Iowa during World War II. At branch camps throughout the state, prisoners helped farmers and worked in canning factories.
McCann has written books about Prohibition, lost counties in Iowa and the Civilian Conservation Corps in Iowa.
No offering is required but freewill donations are welcome. Registration is appreciated but not required.