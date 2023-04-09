For Tim Heiar, growing up next to the family-owned restaurant Moracco Supper Club came with its ups and downs.
While the family often was busy working at the restaurant, whenever he needed something to eat, he always had close access to a high-quality meal.
“Lunches and dinners were always fantastic,” Heiar said. “We ordered whatever we wanted and always got a great meal.”
In 2000, Heiar and his wife, Anne, bought into the company, becoming the third generation to enter the family business. And to this day, the Moracco Supper Club remains one of the longest-running restaurants in Dubuque.
The Telegraph Herald spoke with the owners of the Moracco and other long-lasting area restaurants to learn more about their origins and their secrets to success.
Moracco Supper Club
Heiar said he is uncertain when the Moracco was first established. They do know it once served as a truck stop and cafe, and they own a piece advertising for the restaurant from 1937.
Even the name of the restaurant, a slight misspelling of the Northeast African country, remains a mystery to the owners.
“We don’t know where the name originates from,” Heiar said. “We know that it has always been called the Moracco.”
In 1966, the restaurant was purchased by Heiar’s grandparents, Bert and Hazel Hillery. At the time, Hazel was a waitress and would pass the restaurant every day while walking home from work.
“She said to my grandpa, ‘I think with the six kids that we can make this work,’” Heiar said.
In 1976, the business was bought by Heiar’s parents, Garry and Jeanne Heiar, who still work at the restaurant.
Heiar said the Moracco has become known as a place where people can socialize and find a great meal.
A 28-seat oval bar often is visited by regulars who want to sit and have a
cocktail and talk with friends.
“We don’t have loud music playing,” Heiar said. “You can sit around the bar and have great conversations.”
Food wise, the restaurant is known for its broasted chicken. As long as the restaurant has remained open, Heiar said, Moracco Supper Club has hosted its Tuesday broasted chicken night.
While the Moracco Supper Club has garnered more than its fair share of regulars, Heiar said the success of the restaurant is owed to its devoted family members. It is their hard work that has kept the family business alive.
“It shows what hard work and dedication can do to keep something going,” Heiar said. “It shows that we as owners and operators have to be here.”
3 Mile House Supper Club
Balancing on the border of Wisconsin and Illinois and just north of East Dubuque, 3 Mile House Supper Club has served local residents since it opened in 1956.
For years, the restaurant has made a name for itself by serving hand-cut steaks, seafood and prime rib.
For co-owners Jesse Elliot and Will Pearce, the history of the 3 Mile House is an essential part of its identity.
“We’ve retained, by and large, all the decor,” Elliot said. “We wanted to keep that charm and supper club feel.”
Elliot said the 3 Mile House at one point was, in fact, a house. In the 1940s, the room currently holding dining tables served as a family living room.
In the 1950s the house, which is located 3 miles from Dubuque, was converted to a restaurant.
Since then, the 3 Mile House has remained open, though it has occasionally changed ownership, with Elliot and Pearce taking over in 2017.
“We both had a passion for the restaurant business and hospitality,” Pearce said. “This seemed like a great opportunity.”
Elliot said the 3 Mile House has served multiple generations of families and often hears stories from older patrons talking about their experiences coming to the restaurant as children.
For them, the supper club has stuck to the basic tenants of providing a cozy atmosphere paired with high-quality food, including offering new specials every day.
“We’re proud to serve every dish that we put out,” Elliot said. “We’re very happy to have the support of the community behind us.”
DUBUQUE Mining Co.
Hanging above the kitchen of the Dubuque Mining Co., located at Kennedy Mall, a placard states the number of burgers the restaurant has sold since it opened in 1977.
As of March 31, that number was 2,892,350.
“That’s been going on for all 46 years we’ve been open,” said owner Guy Parkin. “Every day, we update it.”
For Parkin, reaching that number of burgers sold isn’t just accomplished with luck. It’s the result of hard work and a quality product.
For much of its history, Parkin said the menu of the restaurant has remained unchanged, offering a variety of burgers, sandwiches and dinner entrees.
“I don’t want to take off someone’s favorite item, so I have never changed the menu,” Parkin said. “When people walk in here, they know what they are going to get.”
Prior to becoming a restaurant, the building that houses the Dubuque Mining Co. was the home of a disco bar started in 1974. However, with disco on the decline, Parkin said the space was redesigned to operate as a restaurant.
Parkin began working at the Dubuque Mining Co. in 1987 and officially bought into the business in 2008.
He believes the restaurant has survived throughout the years by maintaining a loyal, committed staff and garnering a strong following of patrons.
“I’ve been blessed to have a group of employees who have been here for a long time,” Parkin said.
It’s a formula that has worked for his business, and it’s one he doesn’t intend to change anytime soon.
“I don’t see many major overhauls coming in the future,” Parkin said. “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”
