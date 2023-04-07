What’s nice about forgetting to do something when you are retired is that you always can do it tomorrow. (But wait: Is it Tuesday or Wednesday? The days are just a blur, and every day is a Saturday.) Knowing that I occasionally forget things, one strategy I use is to make a lot of lists and to actually read those lists.
So here goes:
I have a number of helpful alarms on my smartphone to keep me on schedule. One alarm is to remind me of my Saturday morning breakfast club. Another reminds me to take the dogs for our daily strolls. Two particularly annoying alarms remind me to do my daily exercises and to take medication.
Recommended for you
For dinner tonight, my wife Kate and I agree to make a vegetarian pasta. Standing at our kitchen island, we study our ever-expanding Hy-Vee list, and Kate wonders if we have mushrooms for the sauce. She sends me toward the refrigerator. I open the fridge door, the produce drawer and stop. I find myself standing there with a quizzical look on my face as the fungi fade from memory. What am I looking for?
When the names of places escape me, I find another word to identify the location. For example, driving down John F. Kennedy Road, I ask Kate if she would like to have lunch at the orange restaurant (Village Inn).
I play doubles tennis with other retired guys, and there we are, the four of us, trying to remember the score. After some deliberation, we reach a consensus. We don’t take it too seriously and just enjoy the day.
All over town — at the grocery store, the dentist, the gym, the Dubuque Symphony Orchestra — I run into people who seem to know me. They say hello and remember me from years ago, but I don’t have a clue who they are. Still, I’m happy to meet them again.
I inadvertently leave my phone at a friend’s house, and he promises to return it to me that afternoon when we meet for a dog walk on Heritage Trail. For all his good intentions, he forgets to bring the phone with him.
I can recall TV commercials from decades ago:
• “Winston tastes good like a cigarette should.”
• “When you’re out of Schlitz, you’re out of beer.”
• “Only your hairdresser knows for sure.”
But sometimes I can’t remember the name of a nearby town.
My parents have been gone for almost a quarter of a century. In the Jewish tradition, people live on through the memories of those who love them. I find that concept to be very comforting, especially because my long-term recollections are strong.
I rely on my smartphone to look up everything, providing I keep it charged and can find the power button. But it won’t help me remember to look for those mushrooms.
Goldberg is a freelance writer from Dubuque. Email him at
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.