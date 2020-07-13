“Solo: A Star Wars Story,” 7 p.m. on TNT
Explore the origins of Han Solo (Alden Ehrenreich), the most loveable scoundrel in a galaxy far, far away. The promising young pilot gets swept up into the criminal underworld through a series of daring heists and escapes. Along the way, he teams up with his lifetime friend and companion, Chewbacca (Joonas Suotamo), the up-and-coming smuggler Lando Calrissian (Donald Glover), and his mentor Tobias Beckett (Woody Harrelson).
“Kingdom of Heaven,” 7:30 p.m. on SyFy
Ridley Scott produced this epic historical drama starring Orlando Bloom, Eva Green, Liam Neeson and Iain Glen. During the 12th century crusades, a French blacksmith joins the fight against Saladin (Ghassan Massoud) for Jerusalem at the Battle of Hattin.