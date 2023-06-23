I had just gotten settled in at my desk to begin another summer evening shift for the Telegraph Herald sports department when I received an unexpected call from my wife.
She was at her scheduled pregnancy check-up appointment, so receiving a call from her late in the afternoon struck me as odd. Usually a text would do.
“Can you come home?” she asked. “We need to go to the hospital. We’re having the baby.”
The next 24 hours became a complete blur. Sydney’s scheduled due date was still three weeks away, so my wife and I suddenly were dropped into a rom-com of scrambling to cover work, packing the bags and rushing to the hospital to become parents.
Sydney was just too excited to make her impact on the world, and her squirrely nature inside her mom’s belly tangled the umbilical cord around her neck multiple times, forcing her heart rate to drop. A planned natural birth quickly became a C-section as we put on scrubs and rushed to the operating room.
I had nine months to prepare myself for becoming a father. I read books and listened to all the advice from family and friends. There’s two pieces of advice that have stuck with me throughout all these years.
The first is, in regards to all of my questions when it came to feeding, changing diapers or general childcare: “You just know.”
As Sydney was welcomed into the world a few minutes past midnight on June 18, I just knew what to do. My priorities in life officially shifted.
I clipped the umbilical cord as our lives would never be the same again. I changed four poopy diapers in the first 24 hours despite never changing a single diaper in my previous 28 years on this planet. I rocked Sydney to sleep as her mom got some much-needed rest.
Stacey and Steve no longer existed within the walls of our home. We’re now Mom and Dad.
We’ve celebrated nine birthdays with Sydney since that anxious night. The parties that have been flooded with family, friends, cake and gifts at our home, her grandparents’ house and even the park recently stoked some memories of my birthday parties growing up in Elkader, Iowa.
Unfortunately, I realized pretty quickly that I was grasping for straws. My family was middle-lower class for sure, and while I did have birthday parties and my parents did the best they could, no big bashes or amazing presents come to mind.
I do recall my 10th birthday in 1995, when my grandma gifted me a five-pack of “Goosebumps” books by R.L. Stine — which I still see at Sydney’s school book fairs, by the way — which I promptly flipped through, sold to a friend, and took the cash to buy candy and the recent issues of WWF and WCW wrestling magazines.
Not one of my finer moments. The shame and regret I felt having to admit it to my mom when she asked where I got the money for those new purchases is probably why I remember that birthday gift so clearly.
Our generation is definitely one that tries to give their children a life they wish they had, and I think my wife and I are doing a pretty good job of that. Sydney’s been treated to some pretty memorable birthdays, and we hope she’ll look back on them fondly as she gets older.
Even if she hasn’t gotten that precious phone just yet. (You’re only 9. Patience, grasshopper.)
One day you’re birthday shopping for Little People toys and Paw Patrol figures. Then you blink and the requests are a phone and Robux.
Which brings me to the second piece of advice I still take to heart: “Cherish every moment, because it sure goes by fast.”
It sure has.
As you were a little early in your arrival nine years ago, I’m sure you don’t mind that I’m five days late on this column. Happy ninth birthday, goofball. We love you.